circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Swedish Company Announces Commercial Availability of Clean Nuclear Fusion Power

Segui Adnkronos su Google
05 novembre 2026 | 10.18
LETTURA: 1 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2D Fusion AB announces the commercial availability of clean nuclear fusion energy products. Nuclear fusion power plant reactor elements and control systems are scheduled for the first deliveries in Q3-2029. The first 1 GW nuclear fusion power plant built on 2D Fusion products and technology is expected to be in commercial operation by 2032. The total production cost for the generated electricity is estimated to less than € 0.02/kWh short-term. The nuclear fuel is extracted from natural water. The energy production does not leave any radioactive waste as the clean nuclear fusion process only produces helium-4, besides pure energy. Helium-4 is a harmless inert gas.

"Driven by a significant cost advantage, we expect that our deuterium-deuterium nuclear fusion invention has replaced all fossil fuels and all nuclear fission power plants globally within 30-40 years starting from today", says acting CEO PJ Peltola.

The company does not provide any further comments at this moment in addition to what has been published on the 2D Fusion home page.

Media contact: media@2dfusion.com

www.2Dfusion.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-company-announces-commercial-availability-of-clean-nuclear-fusion-power-302929250.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Cinema, approvano la 'sua' legge e Schlein immortala il voto e applaude con Avati - Video
Wild Horse Nine, John Malkovich e Sam Rockwell: "La più grande colpa di oggi? La mancanza di empatia" - Video
Elicottero caduto in Bosnia, il ricordo video del papà di Laura Procacci: "Noi ci salutavamo così"
Roma, lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolori per le celebrazioni del 4 novembre - Video
Una Panda come ariete per entrare nel negozio, furto di orologi di lusso a Roma - Video
Lollobrigida: "Approvato il più grande piano per l'agricoltura nella storia repubblicana" - Video
Midterm, El-Sayed primo senatore musulmano degli Usa: "Avete scommesso sul candidato meno probabile" - Video
Midterm, Chris Pappas è il primo senatore Usa dichiaratamente gay: "Amore e verità hanno prevalso" - Video
Roma, Gianfranco Minissale nuovo capo Squadra mobile: "Priorità criminalità organizzata" - Video
News to go
Elezioni Midterm Usa, democratici conquistano il Congresso
Giacomo Poretti partecipa alla Maratona di New York a 70 anni, arriva al traguardo mano nella mano con la moglie - Video
Ryanair, nuove regole per il check in dal 10 novembre - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza