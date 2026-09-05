TECNO Wins Two IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards for Modular Phone and Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global AI-driven innovative technology brand, achieved two IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards at IFA 2026:

Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS took the Miniaturized Gaming PC Technology Innovation Gold Award, standing out with its Italian aesthetics and exceptional performance in the compact body. The TECNO Modular Phone was honored with the Ultra-Slim Magnetic Modular Technology Innovation Gold Award, praised for its ultra-slim craftsmanship and unique modular magnetic technology.

These awards once again demonstrate TECNO's sustained breakthroughs in product innovation and industry-leading craftsmanship in design excellence. The Global Product Technology Innovation Awards were established in 2014 by IDG, IFA, and DIHK to celebrate excellence across the global consumer electronics industry. The awards honor products that set new industry benchmarks and drive innovation through intelligent technology and user-centric design.

TECNO Modular Phone: The World's Thinnest Modular Smartphone

At just 4.9mm, the TECNO Modular Phone is powered by proprietary Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology. It combines a precision magnetic array with pogo-pin connectors, offering a flexible ecosystem for different needs. The host retains a 3000–4000mAh battery, while modules draw power directly for a snap-and-go experience. It also resolves the inherent conflict between rising AI computing demands and limited device space.

The technology has earned over 20 accolades from leading media, with CNET and Yanko Design naming it the Best of MWC 2026, and The Verge recognizing it as the Best Mobile Tech at MWC 2026.

Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS: One of the World's Smallest Water-Cooling Gaming Mini-PCs

At around 6.36 liters, the panoramic transparent chassis of the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS fuses iconic Italian design with raw engineering. Powered by the Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 (614 AI TOPS, 145W TGP, DLSS 4), it achieves the pinnacle of performance, providing a high-fidelity gaming experience and high-efficiency AI workstation. The water-cooling system sustains peak frequencies, while 15 ports and WiFi 6E deliver connectivity. It was recognized with Yanko Design's Best of MWC award.

In addition, TECNO made waves at IFA with the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone featuring a revolutionary 0mm screen bezel, and the convertible laptop MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro. Relentlessly pushing the boundaries of design, performance, and AI innovation, TECNO is pioneering limitless possibilities for futuristic technology.

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