The 12th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) is set to be held October 8-9, 2025 in Tokyo

-- World leaders from industry, academia and government gather to discuss global warming countermeasures and innovation --

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will hold the two-day 12th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) on Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday October 9 at The Westin Tokyo, Japan and online. The ICEF Annual Meeting has been held every year since 2014 by METI and NEDO as an international conference where the world's leaders from industry, academia, and government gather under the one roof to promote "innovation," the key to solving climate change.

This year's 12th conference will feature approximately 10 sessions under the main theme "Innovation for Green Transformation (GX) and Security."

■ Overview of the Forum 《Conference name》 Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 12th Annual Meeting (ICEF2025)《Hosts》 Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry (METI); New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)《Dates》 October 8 (Wednesday) and 9 (Thursday), 2025《Venue》 The Westin Tokyo, Japan (address: 1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo) (To be held as a hybrid event with online sessions.)《Language》 English (with Japanese-English simultaneous translation)《Participation fee》 No charge (pre-registration required)《Official website》 https://www.icef.go.jp/《Co-Hosts》 Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Ministry of the Environment《Institutional Partners》 IEA, BloombergNEF, UNIDO, IRENA

Highlights of ICEF2025 and other details (PDF)

Please check the official website for the latest program and other details.https://www.icef.go.jp/program/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749614/12th_Annual_Meeting_image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749615/ICEF_logo_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.