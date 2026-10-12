The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue • Luoyang Kicks off in Luoyang, Henan Province, China

LUOYANG, China, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue • Luoyang opened on October 11 in Luoyang, Henan Province, China. More than 100 guests, including mayors and their representatives from 25 cities across 10 countries such as China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Argentina and Algeria, as well as representatives of international organizations, experts and scholars, and diplomatic envoys to China, gathered in Luoyang, Henan Province, China, to discuss new models for the development of civilized cities that integrate ancient heritage with modern progress.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Yujie, Mayor of Luoyang, held exchanges and dialogue with guests from Algiers Province, Algeria; Mogilev, Belarus; Sesto San Giovanni, Italy; County Durham, the United Kingdom; and Irakleio, Attica, Greece. In addition, representatives of the participating cities jointly witnessed the release of the Luoyang Consensus on Urban Civilization.

Supporting events, including promotional exchanges and a gathering showcasing intangible cultural heritage, were held alongside the dialogue. During these events, Luoyang and cities from other countries held in-depth discussions on establishing sister-city partnerships, industrial cooperation, and connectivity in culture and tourism, promoting the translation of the dialogue's outcomes into practical cooperation.

The event featured one main dialogue session and three themed scenario-based dialogue sessions. On the day before the opening ceremony, participating mayors spent a day exploring Luoyang: engaging with millennia-old civilizations at museums, experiencing China's intelligent manufacturing in production workshops, and immersing themselves in the everyday life of historic neighborhoods.

Luoyang presented its approaches to protecting major archaeological sites, renewing the urban fabric of the ancient capital, promoting high-quality manufacturing development, and advancing high-level opening-up. These practical experiences offered the global mayors tangible, relatable and replicable references for urban governance worldwide.

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