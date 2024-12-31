BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If, on a map, China is likened to a rooster, then the "head" is the country's Northeast, made up of the three provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. With the addition of the eastern part of Inner Mongolia, this becomes the "Greater Northeast".

This vast and diverse region encompasses snow-capped mountains, sprawling forests, fertile farmland, bustling cities and old industrial bases.

From December 28th 2024, CCTV-4 (Asia) is broadcasting the ten-episode documentary "The Grand Northeast", a sweeping, insightful and visually stunning exploration of this fascinating part of China.

From Fuyuan, the first place in China to greet the sunrise each day, to the country's remote northernmost border; from the pristine Changbai Mountains to the vibrant shores of the Yellow Sea; from vast industrial complexes to charming villages; the series explores the length and breadth of Northeast China, uncovering its stunning scenery, rich history and extraordinary people whose unforgettable stories will move and inspire you.

Featuring breathtaking visuals, evocative storytelling and highly personal interviews, "The Grand Northeast" reveals how history and tradition meet resilience and innovation to create a region with a unique and awe-inspiring charm.

Experience Northeast China as you've never seen it before! Tune in to "The Grand Northeast" on CCTV-4 (Asia) every evening at 18:22, Beijing Time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589147/Poster_of__The_Documentary_about_Northeast_China_That_s_the_Talk_of_Social_Media.jpg