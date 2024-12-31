Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The Documentary about Northeast China That's the Talk of Social Media!

31 dicembre 2024 | 18.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If, on a map, China is likened to a rooster, then the "head" is the country's Northeast, made up of the three provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. With the addition of the eastern part of Inner Mongolia, this becomes the "Greater Northeast".

This vast and diverse region encompasses snow-capped mountains, sprawling forests, fertile farmland, bustling cities and old industrial bases.

From December 28th 2024, CCTV-4 (Asia) is broadcasting the ten-episode documentary "The Grand Northeast", a sweeping, insightful and visually stunning exploration of this fascinating part of China.

From Fuyuan, the first place in China to greet the sunrise each day, to the country's remote northernmost border; from the pristine Changbai Mountains to the vibrant shores of the Yellow Sea; from vast industrial complexes to charming villages; the series explores the length and breadth of Northeast China, uncovering its stunning scenery, rich history and extraordinary people whose unforgettable stories will move and inspire you.

Featuring breathtaking visuals, evocative storytelling and highly personal interviews, "The Grand Northeast" reveals how history and tradition meet resilience and innovation to create a region with a unique and awe-inspiring charm.

Experience Northeast China as you've never seen it before! Tune in to "The Grand Northeast" on CCTV-4 (Asia) every evening at 18:22, Beijing Time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589147/Poster_of__The_Documentary_about_Northeast_China_That_s_the_Talk_of_Social_Media.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-documentary-about-northeast-china-thats-the-talk-of-social-media-302340701.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN87462 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Talk of social media made up up of the three provinces Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Cenone di Capodanno, quanto mi costi
News to go
Cecilia Sala incarcerata in Iran, fiato sospeso per le sorti della giornalista
News to go
Natale, spesi 2,8 miliardi a tavola
News to go
Milano, divieto di fumo in tutte le aree pubbliche all'aperto dal 1 gennaio
News to go
Confcommercio: "83% dei negozi è presente sui social o ha un sito web"
News to go
Botti e fuochi d'artificio, attenzione ai rischi
News to go
Manovra al rush finale, ultimo step
News to go
Vacanze, Assoutenti: "Settimana bianca sempre più cara"
News to go
Roma, l'acqua torna a scorrere nella Fontana di Trevi
News to go
Giubileo, fari puntati su Roma e Vaticano: oggi inizia l'Anno Santo
News to go
Pnrr, all'Italia la sesta rata da 8,7 miliardi
Natale, fino a 9 miliardi per lo shopping natalizio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza