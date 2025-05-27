circle x black
Martedì 27 Maggio 2025
Comunicato stampa

The world of entertainment converges to celebrate Bahrain's growing prominence as a global center for tourism experiences and media

27 maggio 2025 | 21.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood stars and influential personalities gathered at Cipriani Bahrain to celebrate the Kingdom of Bahrain's growing influence as a global hub for entertainment, media, sports, and culture.

Actors Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu and fiancée Allison Hsu, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, and Danny Ramirez attended the event alongside His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, leading filmmakers, media executives, business leaders and creative entrepreneurs from Bahrain and across the globe. Other notable guests included actors Hannah John-Kamen, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli; filmmakers Joe Russo and David Ma; and producer Chris Castaldi.

The Kingdom continues to go from strength-to-strength as a hub for business investment, technological innovation, elite-level global sport and the creative industries heightening the island nation's reputation as a destination for cultural tourism and sporting experiences.  From Formula One's Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix to cultural highlights such as the Bahrain Jazz Festival and the Spring of Culture, the country is cementing itself as a destination offering an unparalleled array of world-class events and experiences that cater to diverse audiences.

The country is home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, state-of-the-art performing arts centres, and a thriving creative ecosystem that celebrates craftsmanship, storytelling, and the preservation of its cultural heritage. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime featured His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, in the adventure documentary "Beyond Borders with Bear Grylls: Bahrain," spotlighting Bahrain's stunning natural landscapes and outdoor thrills to a global audience.

As Bahrain shapes a new era where sports, culture, tourism, and entertainment converge, its vision is clear: to continue to lead innovation at the intersection of tradition and modernity, where opportunities flourish, and creativity thrives.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696960/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696963/HH_Shaikh_Nasser.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696964/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696965/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-world-of-entertainment-converges-to-celebrate-bahrains-growing-prominence-as-a-global-center-for-tourism-experiences-and-media-302466233.html

