TUMI INTRODUCES GIFTS FOR THE JOURNEY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

TUMI's Holiday Edit Celebrates the Art of Giving Through Craftsmanship and Considered Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI debuts its holiday edit "Gifts for the Journey," a celebration of thoughtful giving and premium design. Inspired by the alpine world of TUMI's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the holiday campaign arrives at snowy peaks where core bestsellers and après ski-inspired gifts await. Anchored by the idea that holiday travel is about the people, not just the place, "Gifts for the Journey" honors the companionship, craftsmanship, and intention behind the brand.

Continuing to celebrate enduring design, iconic silhouettes from the world of 19 Degree bring a dynamic assortment to the holiday edit. Premium offerings span 19 Degree Aluminum, 19 Degree Front Access, 19 Degree Lite, and the classic 19 Degree collection, each bringing its own expression of the collection's iconic design language, from the Expandable Carry-On to the Front Access Expandable Carry-On and the Aluminum Carry-On. Every carry-on from the world of 19 Degree boasts integrated TSA locks and four smooth dual outboard wheels, while Front Access and classic 19 Degree silhouettes feature a two-inch zip expansion.

For him, TUMI Harrison and Alpha Bravo deliver considered craftsmanship and world-class commuter performance. Harrison's clean lines and refined leather details make for a thoughtful gift, while Alpha Bravo's technical construction and versatile silhouettes accompany every journey from the office to the weekend. TUMI Alpha rounds out the men's assortment with iconic styles built for the modern traveler.

For her, Voyageur and the latest addition to TUMI's women's assortment, the Adatto, a Made in Italy tote, offer elevated everyday sophistication. Olas introduces the Small Bucket Bag for weekend errands, while Belden's Jewelry Case and Sunglass Case bring the gift of organization to every journey near and far.

Found in the fresh powder of the slopes, Salt is a pristine new colorway featured across the world of 19 Degree. Glacier White complements the season across Alpha Bravo styles. Voyageur introduces Mink, while Adatto rounds out the assortment in Wood, a deep chocolate brown. The Salt Faux Fur Journey shoulder bag adds a tactile, playful touch to the season. Continuing the alpine inspiration of Fall/Winter 2026, Deep Pine, Black Graphite, Black Textured, Taupe, and Rosewood are grounded by classic core colors of Black, Silver, and Navy.

This season's most distinctive gift arrives in the form of the Snow Monster — the whimsical novelty charm that brings warmth, personality, and a sense of wonder to any TUMI piece. Designed to personalize and delight, the Snow Monster embodies the spirit of the Alps and the joy of the unexpected, making it the season's most memorable finishing touch.

"The holidays are about giving the people you love something that lasts," said Victor Sanz, TUMI's Global Creative Director. "I love seeing loved ones carrying a piece years after it was given. This season, we wanted to bring that same sense of longevity and adventure to the collection, inspired by the simplicity, strength, and beauty of the Alps. It's truly about the idea of creating something that feels special today but becomes part of someone's journey for years to come."

With the reimagined TUMI Accent program, personalization is a meaningful finishing touch to nearly every TUMI gift, reflecting TUMI's belief that luxury lives in the details. Choose from over 20 colorful monogram patches and luggage tags to mix, match, monogram, and give. Every colorful pop and initial mark turns functional design into a deeply personal reflection of the recipient, crafted to accompany them on their unique journey.

The full "Gifts for the Journey" holiday edit is available in TUMI stores and online at TUMI.com. Follow @TUMITravel for gifting inspiration throughout the season and beyond.

ABOUT TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2026 Tumi, Inc.

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