UFORCE raises $700M at $6 billion valuation from Leading Tech and Sovereign Wealth Funds to scale combat-proven defence systems for Ukraine and Allied Nations

LONDON and KYIV, Ukraine and WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFORCE, a defence-technology company founded in Ukraine and headquartered in London, with major hubs in Kyiv and Washington, DC, today announced a $700 million Series A financing round at a valuation of $6 billion.

UFORCE builds autonomous uncrewed platforms across sea, land and air, and the AI software, orchestration, and command-and-control (C2) layer that operates them. Its goal is to make defence a hundred times cheaper than offensive operations.

The funding round was co-led by Valor Equity Partners (Valor) and the UK National Wealth Fund (NWF), with participation from the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF). URIF's investment will support UFORCE's operations in Ukraine, including staffing, research and development, and new product development. The round also drew leading investors from across Silicon Valley, Europe, and Asia, including Menlo Ventures, Xantium, and Hiro Capital. Existing investors, including Shield Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Lakestar, and Squadra, also increased their stakes in UFORCE.

Oleg Rogynskyy, Chief Executive Officer of UFORCE, said:"The war in Ukraine has shown that in an increasingly volatile world, effective defence requires systems that can keep improving as threats change. Governments and the technology ecosystem need to come together to develop cost-effective, interoperable, and autonomous platforms that are ready to fight now, and can evolve to meet future needs. They are doing that by investing in UFORCE. This investment will help us scale production for Ukraine and bring to allies solutions they can field, integrate and sustain at the speed of modern combat. UFORCE and our investors are united in our determination to make aggression unaffordable."

From the Ukrainian Front Line to the Global Production Line

The funding round will empower UFORCE to expand and distribute its production capacity across the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, manufacturing its platforms close to the theaters where they are needed while helping allied nations expand their sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

This distributed capacity will enable UFORCE to maintain continuous production and supply front-line troops with uncrewed systems despite continued attacks in Ukraine, while bringing advanced capabilities to the battlefield. The newly raised capital will also support expanded R&D and increased production of the MAGURA USV, NEMESIS UAV, LIUT UGV and PREDATOR turret families.

UFORCE will continue to work with partners in allied nations, including for example converting existing maritime and automotive manufacturing capacity to support defense needs. It recently announced a partnership with ReconCraft to scale U.S. manufacturing of MAGURA USVs, giving global markets access to combat-proven maritime capabilities. The round also lets UFORCE deepen its role as a founding member of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance, and build on the partnerships it has developed within NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) networks.

Global Investors Back UFORCE to Strengthen Allied Security

General (Ret.) Christopher G. Cavoli, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Partner at Valor Equity Partners: "Ukraine has shown the world how quickly battlefield innovation can move when engineers work side by side with the people who rely on their systems. UFORCE turns that hard-won frontline experience into both unmanned systems and the operational know-how to use them effectively. I'm proud to join the board and look forward to supporting the team as it strengthens Ukraine's defense and that of its allies."

Oliver Holbourn, Chief Executive Officer of the UK National Wealth Fund, said: "Today's investment is a testament to the special relationship that the UK and Ukraine have fostered. Through the National Wealth Fund's support, UFORCE's expansion is bringing the production, engineering and application of combat tested autonomous systems to the UK. It will help create high-skilled jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains and reinforce the UK's position as a leading centre for innovation in technologies that are increasingly important to national security and economic resilience."

Conor Coleman, Head of Investments of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation on Behalf of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, said: "This deal is URIF's largest investment in the emerging technology sector to date and a significant step toward mobilizing investment that strengthens Ukraine's economic fortitude, reinforces its security, and accelerates its long-term recovery. UFORCE reflects the kind of bold, innovative Ukrainian company URIF is built to support, one helping turn Ukraine's resilience and ingenuity into lasting economic and strategic strength for the United States, Ukraine, and our allies."

Media Inquiries:

media-inquiries@uforce.com

KekstCNC-UFORCE@kekstcnc.com

ABOUT UFORCE

Founded in Ukraine and headquartered in London, with major hubs in Kyiv and Washington, DC, UFORCE is a defence-technology company. It has operations across Europe, the United States and Asia. UFORCE builds uncrewed platforms for air, land and sea, AI software, as well as command-and-control (C2) layer that operates them. Its products include the MAGURA family of uncrewed surface vessels, the NEMESIS family of strike platforms, the LIUT family of ground robotic platforms, PREDATOR turret family counter-UAS systems, and C2, the software to control them. The MAGURA Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) family has contributed to the destruction of more than a dozen Russian warships in the Black Sea and has shot down multiple helicopters and fighter aircraft in combat. The Ukrainian armed forces have used MAGURAs as a mobile maritime base for multi-domain operations, launching NEMESIS UAVs for long-range strikes against targets like air defence systems. NEMESIS Class 1 heavy strike UAV platforms, both multi-use and one-way attack, are among the most widely deployed bombers and strike UAVs on the Ukrainian battlefield, with more than 300,000 combat flights and adopted across 100+ units.

More information: uforce.com

ABOUT VALOR EQUITY PARTNERS

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries.

More information: valorep.com

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WEALTH FUND

The National Wealth Fund is a UK-backed public finance institution charged with deploying capital at scale, driving investment to support the Government's growth and clean energy ambitions, while bolstering the UK's security and resilience. Its investments aim to generate a return for the taxpayer and crowd in private capital in support of these missions. The Fund is based in Leeds and has £43.2 billion of finance to deploy. It has a team of investment professionals with expertise to invest across the capital structure, including loans, equity investments and guarantees. The Fund also provides commercial and financial advisory services and market leading lending to local authorities across the UK. The Fund is wholly owned by HM Treasury but is operationally independent from the government.

More information: nationalwealthfund.org.uk

ABOUT URIF

The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is a joint US-Ukraine investment fund established to mobilize capital and attract investment into Ukraine's reconstruction, economic development and strategic sectors. The fund focuses, among other things, on projects that contribute to Ukraine's recovery, strengthen supply chains, and support the shared economic security and prosperity of Ukraine and the United States.

More information: urifinvest.com

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