Univar Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution

President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jukes, will transition into the role of Executive Chair effective July 1, 2026

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a leadership evolution that supports the Company's continued growth and strategic transformation. As Univar Solutions continues to focus on creating value across all segments of its business, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jukes, will transition into the role of Executive Chair.

Effective July 1, the Executive Chair will work closely with the leadership team and the Board of Directors to provide strategic oversight, ensure continuity, execution, and support long-term enterprise priorities. This transition reflects the Company's confidence in its leadership bench and its readiness for the next phase of value creation.

The organizational evolution aligns Univar Solutions around distinct, customer-focused segments:

Each Chief Executive Officer will report to the Board, reinforcing accountability and strategic clarity.

"This evolution marks an important milestone for Univar Solutions," said President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jukes. "This next step is the culmination of a thoughtful succession plan developed in close partnership with our Board, and I look forward to continuing my focus on long‑term strategy, governance, and with advancing external relationships as well as partnerships for the Company," said Jukes.

Each segment will operate with increased autonomy, accountability, and agility, enabling sharper focus on customer needs, market dynamics, and innovation while maintaining the Company's shared enterprise capabilities, culture, and values. As a result of this evolution, Nicholas (Nick) Alexos will transition from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to becoming a member of the Univar Solutions' Board of Directors.

"Nick's many contributions—particularly during our transition from a public to a private company—have been significant. I am deeply grateful for his partnership and look forward to working with him as a member of our Board," added Jukes. "Our more focused structure builds on the strength of our platforms, empowers our teams to work closer with customers, and positions the Company to compete and grow more effectively across diverse end markets. I look forward to supporting our leadership team as we execute this next chapter."

Any additional leadership announcements aligned with the divisional structure will be communicated on an as needed basis.

About Univar SolutionsUnivar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and InformationThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

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