circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

"Verdant Miles: The Steppe Silk Road in the 10th to 12th Century" Exhibition Set to Open in Hangzhou

08 luglio 2025 | 06.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Verdant Miles: The Steppe Silk Road in the 10th to 12th Century" exhibition is officially about to open on July 11 at China National Silk Museum, marking a highlight of the "2025 Silk Road Week". Jointly organized by the museum and cultural institutions from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the exhibition is set to showcase over 200 artifacts, with more than 60 classified as first-class relics, offering a vivid glimpse into the cultural exchanges along the ancient Steppe Silk Road. 

Stretching across Eurasia, the Steppe Silk Road served as a vital northern corridor linking nomadic and agrarian civilizations. From the Liao Dynasty (916–1125), which blended Tang grandeur, Song elegance, and Central Asian dynamism, to the Khitan people, who forged a unique synthesis of cultures, this route facilitated the flow of ideas, goods, and technologies—from horse domestication to metallurgy—shaping the pluralistic unity of Chinese civilization. 

Exhibition Highlights 

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections: 

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, honored as this year's Guest Province of Honor for the "2025 Silk Road Week", will add a captivating touch to the opening ceremony with traditional morin khuur (horse-head fiddle) performances. Highlights include stirring renditions of "The Boundless Grassland" and "Ten Thousand Horses Galloping," evoking the spirit and grandeur of the steppe.

"Verdant Miles" will be open to visitors until October 20, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the enduring legacy of this historic Silk Road corridor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726384/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdant-miles-the-steppe-silk-road-in-the-10th-to-12th-century-exhibition-set-to-open-in-hangzhou-302499653.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN25781 en US Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mediterraneo mai così caldo: il report di Greenpeace
News to go
Caldo record e consumi elettrici, Assoutenti: "Costa 550 euro al mese a famiglia"
News to go
Sciopero treni Trenitalia e Trenord il 7 e l'8 luglio: orari e fasce di garanzia
'Tempesta' a Milano, ribaltone meteo: grandine e diluvio dopo caldo record - Video
Putin lancia il Festival dei Brics: "Venite a cantare a Mosca" - Video
News to go
Al via i saldi estivi
Ostia, spiagge libere a Castelporziano senza bagni: il sit in di Forza Italia ai cancelli
Spiagge libere Castelporziano senza bagni, la denuncia di Forza Italia ai Cancelli - Video
Torna il Forum in Masseria di Bruno Vespa, videonews dalla nostra inviata
Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Putin non si ferma, continua a uccidere" - Video
Trump e Melania, il balletto alla Casa Bianca - Video
Roma, esplosione in un distributore Gpl: videonews dal nostro inviato sul posto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza