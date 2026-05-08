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Vietnamese Ministries Back Vietnam's First International Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Summit in Da Nang

08 maggio 2026 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DA NANG, Vietnam, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam demonstrated its clear commitment to become a serious SAF leader on Wednesday, as several key government ministries gathered in Da Nang for the country's first international SAF summit and Asia SAF Association (ASAFA) signed two institutional agreements with state bodies.

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The ASAFA Innovation & Policy Summit (IPS) Vietnam 2026, running 6–8 May in Da Nang, brought together leaders from approximately 70 organisations, including high-level policymakers from the National Assembly's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, Construction, and Science and Technology, alongside airlines, fuel producers, financiers, and technology providers. The summit was opened by Mr. Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee.

The first MOU was signed with the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion (IGIP), a body under Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, establishing a strategic framework covering SAF capacity building, technical knowledge transfer, and policy development support. The second, signed with the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Centre (DISSC), positions Da Nang as a hub for SAF innovation through co-organised events, expert networks and workforce development.

"Vietnam has the key fundamentals required to build a competitive SAF ecosystem," said Fabrice Espinosa, Founder and CEO of ASAFA. "The question is not whether SAF will scale. The question is where, and who will lead."

Since 2024, ASAFA has established itself as Asia-Pacific's leading independent voice on SAF. Its members and partners, spanning 44 organisations across 17 countries, have shaped SAF policy across Asian governments, driven real SAF procurement and certificate purchases and produced the region's first APAC SAF Outlook report. The association was recognised as winner of the EuroCham Sustainability Award 2025 and represented at COP30 in Belém.

IPS Vietnam 2026 is the first of three summits ASAFA will convene this year, with Thailand in June and Malaysia in October. Beyond the summits, ASAFA will release three major publications, launch a Market Structures Committee to harmonise regional standards, and open its first intake for the International SAF Professional Training Academy in September.

About ASAFA

Asia SAF Association is Asia-Pacific's first, largest and only independent non-profit dedicated to accelerating SAF adoption, facilitating the policy frameworks, market structures and industry coalitions needed to scale SAF. www.asiasaf.org

Media Contact:

Gabriel Ho, Chief Sustainability Officermktg@asiasaf.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974892/ASAFA_MOU_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974891/ASAFA_MOU_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vietnamese-ministries-back-vietnams-first-international-sustainable-aviation-fuel-saf-summit-in-da-nang-302765675.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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