circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:11
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ZEELOOL Unveils Rebrand as the Ultimate "Daily Optical Stylist"

06 maggio 2025 | 10.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEELOOL, the innovative online eyewear retailer has recently launched a complete rebrand that positions itself as the ultimate "Daily Optical Stylist" The revamped strategy introduces an overhauled and visual identity, improved digital shopper experience, and refocuses the brand on it's strength, providing practical, affordable fashion eyewear for all of life's moments.

Eyewear Crafted for Every Moment

The new ZEELOOL is built around a simple concept: Eyewear Crafted for Every Moment. In practice, this shows up in the brand's versatile and creative eyewear collections designed around moments we all experience in our daily lives, as seen in their Professional Life, Weekend Wear, and Vacation Mood collections. Through an affordable yet stylish product offering ZEELOOL encourages and enables consumers to match glasses and sunglasses with every outfit, outing, and occasion. No longer are shoppers bound to one or two pairs of cost-prohibitive glasses; they are free to explore and express themselves at will, thanks to a progressive direct-to-consumer retail model and affordable pricing that eliminates unnecessary middlemen.

Delivering a Premium Digital Experience

When it comes to establishing a premium and frictionless digital experience for shoppers, there are two primary aspects. 1. A beautifully designed visual experience that showcases products as they actually are, and 2. A user experience that is intuitive and reduces unnecessary screens and flows.

ZEELOOL's rebranding completely refreshes their visual system, featuring a new sleeker logo, tightened color palette, and elevated photographic standards. The new aesthetic better communicates their "Daily Optical Stylist position and is both professional and approachable, allowing any and all customers to feel comfortable shopping their online platforms. 

Beyond the visual update, ZEELOOL's online platforms have been redesigned to focus on clarity of information and ease of use. Users have all their questions about the product and purchasing preemptively answered through an intuitive interface and product pages that include all essential, practical, and aesthetic information. Additional improvements include a cleaner landing page, improved checkout, and a redesigned mobile app allowing users to shop on whatever device they're most comfortable with.

The refreshed ZEELOOL brand is now live across all digital platforms. Fashion enthusiasts, eyewear collectors, and those seeking to elevate their personal style with high-quality, affordable glasses are invited to explore the new collections at ZEELOOL.com.

About ZEELOOL

Established in 2017, ZEELOOL makes high-quality, affordable eyewear that blends style into consumers' daily needs. As your daily optical stylist, ZEELOOL offers prescription glasses and sunglasses that prove fashion doesn't need a premium price tag. With nearly 2,000 unique frames organized across six collections based on daily scenarios, ZEELOOL provides options for every look, occasion, and personality. Each pair combines durable materials, precise craftsmanship, and the latest optical technology. Through their streamlined digital shopping experience, ZEELOOL continues to make fashionable eyewear accessible to everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680042/Zeelool_WWW_May_CreativeAssets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeelool-unveils-rebrand-as-the-ultimate-daily-optical-stylist-302447008.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80482 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza
News to go
Patente Nautica D1, mare si apre ai giovani dai 16 anni
News to go
Maturità 2025, prima prova: cresce attesa per possibili tracce
News to go
Nel 2024 la spesa farmaceutica in Italia ha superato i 23 miliardi
News to go
Conclave al via dal 7 maggio
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza