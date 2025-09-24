ZKONG Makes Waves at NRF Europe 2025 with New Bar-shaped ESL

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 16-18, the inaugural NRF Retail's Big Show Europe concluded successfully in Paris, bringing together nearly 500 retail technology companies. The event not only underscored NRF's global influence but also demonstrated how retail technology's impact is expanding from North America to Asia-Pacific, extending into Europe, and reaching the broader global market.

ZKONG showcased its full portfolio of smart display solutions at NRF Europe 2025, demonstrating how its localized teams and end-to-end product solutions are building stronger connections across the global smart retail landscape.

Driving Smarter Shelf Communication

Nowadays, Europe's retail sector is entering a new phase defined by digitalization and sustainability, where customer experience, operational efficiency, and green practices have become essential. Smart displays are now viewed as a critical tool to enhance both shopper engagement and brand presence.

At the show, ZKONG showcased a full suite of smart retail solutions, featuring electronic shelf labels (ESLs) based on e-paper technology and dynamic LCD displays. From pricing and promotions to merchandising and brand storytelling, ZKONG's offerings reflect its vision of "Drive Better Connections through Smart Display Solutions."

Together, these technologies enable European retailers to achieve more efficient and sustainable store operations.

Arrow Series Debut: Redefining Shelf Communication

Making its European debut, ZKONG's new bar-shaped ESLs — Arrow Series, reimagine shelf labeling beyond the traditional "one SKU, one tag" model. Available in 30, 45, and 60 cm, the Arrow Series consolidates product information across full shelf rows, optimizing space and ensuring consistent visual presentation — ideal for high-density retail environments.

Featuring an ultra-slim all-in-one structure with modular expansion, Arrow simplifies installation and reduces maintenance costs. Its four-color e-paper display allows retailers to switch backgrounds and templates instantly, highlighting prices, promotions, and product features with greater impact.

Through ZKONG's cloud platform, retailers can manage multi-SKUs with scan-to-bind, drag-and-drop editing, and real-time template updates, striking the perfect balance between operational efficiency and intuitive management.

Global Reach, Local Expertise

ZKONG's presence at NRF Europe 2025 highlights not only its innovation in smart hardware and display solutions but also its expanding global footprint. Since establishing its European subsidiary in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2024, ZKONG has built a robust service network across the EU, delivering fast, localized sales and technical support.

Looking ahead, ZKONG will continue to collaborate with local partners to explore the full potential of smart retail in Europe. By driving cross-system integration of e-paper and other display technologies, the company aims to foster more efficient and sustainable retail operations, shaping a new digital future together with global retail partners.

About ZKONG

ZKONG is a global provider of smart retail and IoT solutions, specializing in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), LCD smart displays, and cloud platform systems. For more information, visit: www.zkong.com

