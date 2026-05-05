THEON announces Q1 2026 Trading Update

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

5 May 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) publishes its Q1 2026 Trading Update. The results and activity reflect another period of consistent delivery on promises, with THEON remaining highly confident in its FY 2026 Guidance and Medium-Term Targets.

Theon has entered Q2 2026, actively pursuing actively pursuing numerous opportunities across multiple areas to sustain high organic growth, in line with its Medium-Term organic growth commitment of above 15%. THEON is confident in maintaining its Book-to-Bill Ratio of above 1.0x and strong backlog, with structural growth trends and the move towards longer-term framework agreements to provide greater visibility than historically.

In parallel, inorganic growth contributes to THEON’s growth trajectory; Monday’s announcement of MERIO is the latest development, with an active pipeline of acquisitions and strategic partnerships expected to be finalized throughout the year.

Financial Summary

1Reflects a change in accounting policy to include the Group’s share of profits from core equity- accounted investees within operating profit, adopted in Q2 2025 - effective from 1 January 2025.

2Net income and EPSof Q1 2026 include the impact of the mark‑to‑market valuation of our investment in Exosens, which is classified as a financial asset measured at fair value through profit or loss.

3Defined as (Adjusted EBITDA - Capex) / Adjusted EBITDA

4 Includes net proceeds of €147.7 million from the rights issue offering completed in December 2025

Key Highlights

Financial Highlights

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Corporate Highlights

The full Q1 2026 Trading Update is available on the Company’s website and can be found here

Group Outlook

Guidance remains unchanged, and is per the below:

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, stated: “Q1 2026 demonstrates once again the resilience, diversification and huge growth potential of our business. While order intake was softer year-on-year due to market seasonal patterns and phasing of contracts, momentum is building and strong inflow of orders is expected over the coming quarters. On our 32% revenue growth, this represented both increased product and geographic diversification, with platform products now contributing to our top line, in line with our commitment to our investors. On M&A, we remain highly active, our agreement to acquire 80% of MERIO is a strategically significant move, giving THEON a direct presence in the drone and light aerial platform segment as warfare tactics continue to evolve rapidly. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our technological capabilities and execute on our growth strategy, progressing toward our €1 billion revenue target by 2029.”

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About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 280,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

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