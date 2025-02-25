circle x black
Martedì 25 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 18:07
THEON’s strong presence at the international exhibition IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, presenting its new A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of Augmented Reality devices for the “Soldier of the Future”

25 febbraio 2025 | 17.34
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Press Release

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

 

25th February 2025. THEON's participation in the IDEX-NAVDEX 2025 (International Defense Equipment Exhibition) held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 17-21 February 2025, was completed with a strong presence.

At THEON's stand at IDEX-NAVDEX 2025, which is characterized as one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of defense and security, the integrated solution of the A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of connected devices had a dominant position, apart from the company's already best-selling night vision and thermal imaging systems. THEON presented its new Augmented Reality Modular Ecosystem of Devices (A.R.M.E.D.), in partnership with its subcontractor software company SCYTALYS, as its proposal for the "Soldier of the Future".

The A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of devices is an integrated system that radically upgrades the capabilities of the modern fighter, increasing tactical situational awareness, effectiveness, and survivability.

The A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem today includes the following devices:

1.   THEON 's integrated fused night vision binocular “ORION" which provides a fused intensified and thermal image in one integrated device and thus enables the modern fighter with better detection capabilities even under adverse light conditions while also being able to provide critical augmented reality information directly in the user's field of view.

2.   As an alternative to ORION and following a modular approach that allows upgrades of existing night vision equipment, THEON presents its thermal Clip-on device "IRIS-C", which can be mounted on all THEON night vision goggles such as the MIKRON, NYX or ARGUS, but also on any other night vision goggle in the market. Similar to the ORION, the IRIS provides fused imagery and can display critical augmented reality data to the user, such as friend and foe recognition or target recognition and marking.

3.   For daytime use, THEON offers the state-of-the-art Heads-Up Display "THEA", which displays the same tactical augmented reality data and any video input coming, for example, from any other available electro-optical sensors.

4.   All the above devices are connected to THEON's  Smart Battery Pack (SBP) or, alternatively, to its Smart Gateway, which are the power/processing units that interface with the Battle Management System (BMS).

The A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem can be connected to any Battle Management system. During IDEX, the A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem was displayed cooperating with the SCYTALYS’ MIMS Ranger and the SCYTALYS’ Combat Tablet, which is the size of a mobile phone and adapts to the user's protection carrier at chest level. Through such a tablet, the fighter can operate the BMS and select the type of data displayed in the A.R.M.E.D. devices. 

The success of the new ecosystem of connected A.R.M.E.D. devices was confirmed following recent announcements of new orders totaling €53mio, with the bulk of these new orders coming from the German Army as part of the ongoing "Soldier of the Future" (IdZ) program. These orders concerned THEON's new Heads-Up Display system "THEA" and the Smart Gateway, both part of the above A.R.M.E.D. product line, demonstrating the international lead of the new ecosystem of devices and underlining its potential for significant new sales in this segment. THEON expects further orders from countries that have enacted such “Soldier of the Future” programs.

Philippe Mennicken, Business Development Director at THEON, said: "THEON continues to lead the way, setting new standards for the “Soldier of the Future” and enhancing the capabilities of modern military forces worldwide. The tremendous reception of our A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of devices at IDEX confirms the need of today’s soldiers for better imagery and enhanced situational awareness. THEON is once more leading the way in this field, which is also demonstrated by our strong recent order intake".

THEON presented the A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem, in partnership with SCYTALYS, as its proposal for the "Soldier of the Future”

                   The ORION fused goggle, part of the A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem

                        The Greek Minister of Defense, Nikos Dendias, during his visit to THEON’s booth. THEON also welcomes  Mr. Ali Al Ashban , CEO of NCMS, and Mr Fahad Alessa , Chief Commercial & Product Development Officer of NCMS. THEON shares a long-standing strategic relationship with NCMS

        Photo from THEON’s booth in IDEX 2025

Photo from THEON’s booth in IDEX 2025 with TALOS SR in the foreground, an advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) solution tailored for land applications

 

#THEONInternational #NightVision #ThermalImaging #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry #NATO #SecurityForces

 

For more information, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

