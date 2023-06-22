Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xiamen Airlines, Airbus in tie-up to advance sustainable development across aviation industry

21 giugno 2023 | 18.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, Xiamen Airlines and Airbus announced a strategic partnership focused on sustainable development during the Paris Air Show. The partnership aims to enhance collaboration in advancing sustainability within the civil aviation sector. Both parties are committed to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering the long-term growth of the aviation industry.

The partnership was initially discussed at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey. During the meeting, Xiamen Airlines chairman Zhao Dong and Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer engaged in discussions leading to the concept of forming the partnership. Subsequently, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to solidify their intentions, which had been earlier established at the 14th Airshow China held in Zhuhai in 2022.

The MoC encompasses several areas of collaboration, including the expanded adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) across test, freight, and commercial flights, exploration of innovative solutions and technologies to enhance fleet fuel efficiency, reduction of emissions, and mitigation of noise levels, collaborative implementation of eco-friendly travel initiatives to encourage low-carbon transportation, fulfillment of corporate social responsibilities, nurturing of talent development in emerging technologies and sustainability expertise, and strengthening of cooperation in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) realm.

 "Sustainability has not only become a global consensus but has also emerged as a new trend in the aviation industry, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the sector," said Xiamen Airlines chairman Mr. Zhao. "Over the years, Xiamen Airlines has consistently pursued sustainability with a particular focus on green development, social responsibility, and corporate governance. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Airbus to advance the industry's green, low-carbon transition."

 "We are thrilled with the prospect of collaborating with Xiamen Airlines in creating a sustainable future for the aviation industry," stated Xu Gang, global executive vice president of Airbus and CEO of Airbus China. "Although the airline just joined the Airbus fleet family earlier this year, we share a vision and ambition for spearheading sustainability in the aviation sector, making us crucial strategic partners."

 Xiamen Airlines has consistently demonstrated its active participation in and support of the UN SDGs. The airline's commitment to the SDGs was highlighted when it became the sole Chinese airline to join the UN Global Compact in late 2022. This significant milestone followed an agreement signed with the UN in 2017, affirming their dedication in promoting the SDGs on a global scale. In May 2023, the airline successfully accomplished mainland China's inaugural commercial A321neo flight utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in collaboration with Airbus and China Aviation Oil. The milestone marked an important step towards promoting sustainability within the aviation sector. Building upon this achievement, the company aims to further develop its sustainability alliance, fostering a more environmentally friendly and promising future for the entire industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107483/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-airbus-in-tie-up-to-advance-sustainable-development-across-aviation-industry-301857066.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza strategic partnership focused partnership collaborazione partnership aims
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza