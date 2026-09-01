Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the rebalancing for September 2026 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Stockholm, September 1st, 2026 – Virtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (SE0024738389), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, Xetra, and Warsaw Stock Exchange.

In addition to the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes: Virtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune XRP ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEKVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EURVirtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Staked Near ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Bittensor ETPVirtune BNB ETPVirtune Hyperliquid ETP

Index allocation as of August 31st, 2026 (before rebalancing): Bitcoin: 47.81%Ethereum: 30.44%XRP: 8.83%Solana: 6.13%Dogecoin: 1.35%Chainlink: 0.86%Cardano: 0.76%Stellar: 0.62%Bitcoin Cash: 0.52%Litecoin: 0.38%Hedera: 0.34%Avalanche: 0.32%Uniswap: 0.29%Near Protocol: 0.24%Aave: 0.19%Polkadot: 0.15%Internet Computer: 0.13%Ethereum Classic: 0.12%Polygon: 0.12%Algorand: 0.08%Render: 0.08%Cosmos: 0.08%Arbitrum: 0.06%Curve DAO: 0.05%Aptos: 0.05%

Index allocation as of August 31st, 2026 (after rebalancing): Bitcoin: 50.00%Ethereum: 28.84%XRP: 8.90%Solana: 5.52%Dogecoin: 1.34%Chainlink: 0.83%Cardano: 0.77%Stellar: 0.64%Bitcoin Cash: 0.52%Litecoin: 0.38%Hedera: 0.34%Avalanche: 0.31%Uniswap: 0.26%Near Protocol: 0.24%Aave: 0.19%Polkadot: 0.14%Internet Computer: 0.13%Polygon: 0.12%Ethereum Classic: 0.12%Algorand: 0.08%Cosmos: 0.08%Render: 0.08%Arbitrum: 0.06%Aptos: 0.05%Curve DAO: 0.05%

The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.

In connection to this month's rebalancing, there are no changes to the crypto assets included in the index.

The performance of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in August was +26.12%.

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe Index, the premier global benchmark index for digital assets and the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500 index. The ETP provides exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets and is rebalanced quarterly. The product features a transparent structure backed by physical holdings and secured with institutional-level solutions.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contactChristopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)Christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities can increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will get back the invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com. The Coinbase 50 Europe Index is owned by Coinbase and administered by MarketVector and licensed to Virtune. It is calculated by BITA, which aims for accuracy but is not liable for errors. MarketVector and its affiliates do not sponsor, endorse or promote Virtune or its products and make no representation, warranties or investment recommendations and have no liability in connection with the Virtune products.

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