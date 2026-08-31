Virtune strengthens its presence in Poland by appointing Tomasz Wróbel as Country Manager

Warsaw, August 31, 2026 – Virtune, a leading Sweden-based regulated digital asset manager, is proud to announce that Tomasz Wróbel has been appointed Country Manager for Poland. This strategic hire marks an important step in Virtune’s continued European expansion and underscores the company’s commitment to making crypto investments accessible, secure, and transparent for both institutional and retail investors.

Tomasz Wróbel joins Virtune with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and extensive expertise in investment products, sales, and business development. Most recently, Tomasz served as Sales Director at BETA ETF, where he played an active role in the development and distribution of ETFs in the Polish market. His experience spans financial products, investor education, distribution, and building long-term relationships with investors and financial-market participants.

Poland is a strategically important market for Virtune, where the company has rapidly established a strong presence since entering the market earlier this year. In February 2026, Virtune made history by listing Poland’s first-ever spot crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), giving Polish investors access to physically backed crypto ETPs traded in Polish złoty (PLN) on a regulated market for the first time.

Virtune initially launched four products on GPW: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, and Virtune Staked Solana ETP. The offering was subsequently expanded with the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, the first crypto index ETP listed in Poland, and the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, bringing Virtune’s offering on GPW to a total of six listed crypto ETPs.

With Tomasz in this role, Virtune further strengthens its local presence and aims to deepen relationships with online brokers, banks, financial advisors, institutional investors, and retail investors across Poland.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tomasz to Virtune. His extensive experience in financial services, deep understanding of the Polish investment market, and strong commercial background make him an important addition to our team as we continue our journey in the Polish market,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

“Poland represents a significant opportunity for Virtune, and establishing a strong local presence is an important part of our strategy. Tomasz brings extensive experience from the ETF industry together with a strong network and understanding of how investment products are distributed in Poland. With Tomasz in place, we are well positioned to build long-term partnerships and accelerate Virtune’s growth in the Polish market,” says Andreas Severin, CSO of Virtune.

As demand for regulated crypto investments continues to grow, Virtune remains committed to building trust and delivering high-quality investment solutions that meet investors’ needs. Tomasz will play a central role in this strategy by expanding Virtune’s presence in Poland, developing local distribution partnerships, and increasing awareness and understanding of regulated crypto ETPs among Polish investors.

“I am very excited to join Virtune and take charge of the company's further growth in Poland. The Polish investment market has expanded rapidly in recent years, and interest in ETFs, digital assets, and transparent investment solutions continues to rise. Virtune has already taken a major step by listing the first spot crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which provides a strong foundation for our further expansion. A key part of my role will also focus on market education - a new and incredibly inspiring challenge for me. I look forward to working closely with brokers, partners, and investors to broaden access to regulated crypto investment products and further strengthen Virtune's position in Poland," says Tomasz Wróbel, Country Manager Poland at Virtune.

Contact: If you would like to get in touch with Tomasz, please feel free to contact him:+48 603 081 753tomasz@virtune.com For questions, contact: Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors+46 70 073 45 64christopher@virtune.com About Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 330 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.Marketing from Virtune AB. Investments in cryptocurrency-based instruments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice, and this material is not an investment recommendation. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus, KID, terms and other binding information concerning Virtune ETPs available at www.virtune.com to understand the risks and benefits associated with the investment. Prospectus approval does not constitute an endorsement of the ETPs.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.