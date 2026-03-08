“Fatemelo rifare…”. Vladimir Putin ha la gola secca e il videomessaggio per l’8 marzo, con gli auguri a tutte le donne, viene male.

😂 Propagandists just brutally set Putin up!



They accidentally leaked the raw unedited 8 March video.



He finishes the first take… suddenly starts coughing hard, points at his throat and asks to do one more take…



They quickly cut it and dropped the clean version… but the… pic.twitter.com/AtWcdixRGl