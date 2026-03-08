circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Putin, il discorso è da rifare ma il video finisce online

Gola secca per lo 'zar' durante il videomessaggio con gli auguri a tutte le donne

Putin, il discorso è da rifare ma il video finisce online
08 marzo 2026 | 08.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

“Fatemelo rifare…”. Vladimir Putin ha la gola secca e il videomessaggio per l’8 marzo, con gli auguri a tutte le donne, viene male.

Il presidente russo si ferma durante la registrazione e chiede un nuovo ciak mentre si schiarisce la voce e tossisce: “Parlo troppo…”. La versione ‘Paperissima’ del messaggio però finisce online il tempo necessario per essere salvata e riproposta sui social, in particolare dall’emittente Nexta.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vladimir putin putin video putin gola secca guerra ucraina russia
Vedi anche
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"
Iran, raid di Israele contro l'aeroporto di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, un video ricostruisce gli ultimi istanti prima della caduta - Guarda
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, come cambia il mercato degli smartphone
News to go
Stop ai voli per guerra in Medio Oriente, niente penali per i viaggiatori
News to go
Carburanti in aumento, con guerra in Iran e crisi in Medio Oriente prezzi in rialzo
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza