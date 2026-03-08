Gola secca per lo 'zar' durante il videomessaggio con gli auguri a tutte le donne
“Fatemelo rifare…”. Vladimir Putin ha la gola secca e il videomessaggio per l’8 marzo, con gli auguri a tutte le donne, viene male.
😂 Propagandists just brutally set Putin up!— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2026
They accidentally leaked the raw unedited 8 March video.
He finishes the first take… suddenly starts coughing hard, points at his throat and asks to do one more take…
They quickly cut it and dropped the clean version… but the… pic.twitter.com/AtWcdixRGl
Il presidente russo si ferma durante la registrazione e chiede un nuovo ciak mentre si schiarisce la voce e tossisce: “Parlo troppo…”. La versione ‘Paperissima’ del messaggio però finisce online il tempo necessario per essere salvata e riproposta sui social, in particolare dall’emittente Nexta.