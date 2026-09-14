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Gli Oasis annunciano le date del tour 2027: il 29 e 30 luglio saranno all'Olimpico di Roma

Lo ha annunciato la band, che ha reso note sui social tutte le date del nuovo tour

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- (X: Oasis)
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14 settembre 2026 | 17.16
Antonella Nesi
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Gli Oasis suoneranno allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma il 29 e 30 luglio 2027. Lo ha annunciato la band, che ha reso note sui social tutte le date del nuovo tour.

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Musica Oasis Stadio Olimpico
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