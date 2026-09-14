Gli Oasis suoneranno allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma il 29 e 30 luglio 2027. Lo ha annunciato la band, che ha reso note sui social tutte le date del nuovo tour.

“START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!

After a period of reflection “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.

Come witness the fitness.

It shall be a sight to behold.”… pic.twitter.com/w8SCAPH7sB