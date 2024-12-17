Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Dicembre 2024
09:39
Apple rivela le app e i giochi più scaricati sull'App Store nel 2024

Le classifiche di fine anno dell'App Store rivelano le preferenze degli utenti nell'anno che sta per finire

Apple rivela le app e i giochi più scaricati sull'App Store nel 2024
17 dicembre 2024 | 16.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Apple ha pubblicato le classifiche delle app e dei giochi più scaricati nel corso del 2024 sull'App Store, suddivise per iPhone, iPad e Apple Arcade e localizzate per oltre 30 paesi e territori. Le classifiche sono disponibili nella sezione "Oggi" dell'App Store. Le liste includono sia titoli gratuiti che a pagamento, oltre ai giochi disponibili su Apple Arcade. Contestualmente alla pubblicazione delle classifiche, Apple ha anche annunciato i vincitori degli App Store Award 2024, che premiano 17 app e giochi selezionati per la loro qualità e innovazione.

iPhone

Giochi a pagamento: Minecraft: Play with Friends, Plague Inc., Pou, MONOPOLY: The Board Game, Geometry Dash, Earn to Die 2, RFS - Real Flight Simulator, Red's First Flight, Purple Place - Classic Games, Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Giochi gratuiti: Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, Block Blast, Last War:Survival, QSWatermelon: Monkey Land, Roblox, MONOPOLY GO!, Royal Match, Subway Surfers, Offline Games - No Wifi Games.

App a pagamento: e-Connect, Threema. The Secure Messenger, NightCap Camera, Veicolo+: info targa (no ads), Blitzer.de PRO, PeakFinder, Forest: Focus for Productivity, GSE SMART IPTV PRO, Shadowrocket, Metronet.

App gratuite: Threads, Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, ChatGPT, Google Chrome, SHEIN - Shopping Online, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp Messenger, Google Maps, Gmail.

iPad

Giochi a pagamento: Minecraft: Play with Friends, Plague Inc., MONOPOLY: The Board Game, Geometry Dash, Pou, Papers, Please, Five Nights at Freddy's, Stardew Valley, RFS - Real Flight Simulator, Purple Place - Classic Games.

Giochi gratuiti: Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, Roblox, 2 Player Games : the Challenge, Good Pizza, Great Pizza, Happy Color by Numbers Game, Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, My Perfect Hotel, MONOPOLY GO!, Offline Games - No Wifi Games.

App a pagamento: Procreate, Procreate Dreams, Nomad Sculpt, Human Anatomy Atlas 2025, forScore, iReal Pro, GSE SMART IPTV PRO, ToonSquid, AnkiMobile Flashcards, Notes Writer Pro 2024.

App gratuite: ChatGPT, Goodnotes 6, Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor, Amazon Prime Video, Calculator for iPad +, AIBooster - Web Tools, Google Meet, Notes+ : Note-taking App, RaiPlay, Disney+.

Apple Arcade

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Football Manager 2024 Touch, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Snake.io+, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Getting Over It+, Sonic Dream Team, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Turmoil+.

