circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

China, Nyt: Xi 'without' generals, only one remains close to the leader

03 febbraio 2026 | 15.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Since 2023, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has 'saved' only one of the generals of the powerful Military Commission. Of the high-ranking officers immortalized with Zhang Youxia, who was sacked last weekend, in a photo that went viral that year, only one remains, Zhang Shengmin. The others, one after another, have been removed from office or are under investigation. Dozens of high-ranking officers have also been ousted. This is what the New York Times writes in an analysis that, starting from news from the Dragon's media and official announcements, shines a spotlight on what it considers a "void" at the top of the Chinese Army after three years of "extraordinary purges" that have not spared his loyalists and have no precedent in modern Chinese history.

According to the newspaper's analysis, at the beginning of 2023, China had at least 30 generals and admirals leading Theater Commands and units with specialized skills, and almost all of them have 'disappeared' or been sacked. In some cases, Xi had chosen new generals as 'heirs', but many have 'disappeared', at least publicly. According to the Nyt, only seven generals seem to maintain an active role.

The removal of General Zhang Youxia, along with General Liu Zhenli, has left the Central Military Commission without the commanders who prepare forces for combat, without two "operational" commanders, the analysis highlights. Meanwhile, Zhang Shengmin, promoted last October to vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, where he had been for some time, now appears, according to the newspaper, to be responsible for discipline and loyalty. There have also been 'changes' in the five Theater Commands, the regions created in 2016 by Xi for the Armed Forces, including the Eastern Theater, which covers operations around Taiwan, where a new commander arrived last year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Commissione militare centrale Esercito cinese Purghe straordinarie Comandi di Teatro Forze Armate
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza