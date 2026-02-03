circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Ex-Hiroshima Mayor Akiba Picked as Milano-Cortina Flag Bearer

03 febbraio 2026 | 01.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Milan, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tadatoshi Akiba, former mayor of the western Japan city of Hiroshima, has been selected as one of the bearers of the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy. According to an announcement by the Games&apos; organizing committee on Monday, Akiba and seven others will carry the flag at Milan&apos;s San Siro Olympic Stadium during the ceremony Friday, while two others will do so at a separate venue in Cortina. Akiba was selected for his efforts to promote peace, including nuclear disarmament. Hiroshima was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The other selected flag bearers include Kenya&apos;s Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion in the men&apos;s marathon, Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua, who has participated in both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, and Cindy Ngamba, who became the first Refugee Olympic Team member to win an Olympic medal, clinching bronze in the women&apos;s 75-kilogram boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260203 00229] F361
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza