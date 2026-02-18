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France, hacker accesses information on 1.2 million bank accounts

18 febbraio 2026 | 18.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

A cybercriminal managed to access a national bank account database and viewed information on 1.2 million accounts. This was announced by the French Ministry of Economy in a statement, explaining that the individual used stolen employee credentials and gained unauthorized access since the end of January, viewing "parts of the file of all accounts opened in French banks, which contains personal data such as bank account numbers, account holder's name, address, and, in some cases, the account holder's tax number."

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