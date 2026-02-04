circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan Eyes 3.6-Fold Increase in Squid Catch Quota

04 febbraio 2026 | 14.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s Fisheries Agency plans to increase the catch quota for Japanese common squid in the next fishing season, starting in April, by 3.6-fold from the previous season&apos;s initial level to 68,400 tons, it was learned Wednesday. The increase follows larger-than-expected catches in the previous season, for which the quota was initially set at 19,200 tons, reflecting poor catches in recent years, but was eventually raised to 27,600 tons. During the season, small fishing boats were ordered to stop fishing after they reached their quotas. On Wednesday, the agency presented its quota plan at a meeting with fishing industry representatives. While some participants raised concerns about the planned sharp quota increase, the agency explained that it would be a temporary measure for one year. For the upcoming season, the agency plans to initially allocate 15,000 tons of the quota to small fishing boats, up from 2,800 tons. The agency also plans to set new prefectural catch quotas for four prefectures--Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Nagasaki--in addition to the existing quotas for Hokkaido and Toyama, in order to manage squid resources more precisely. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260204 00934] X260
Vedi anche
Pasdaran esultano per jet abbattuto, ma precipita caccia iraniano - Video
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza