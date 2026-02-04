circle x black
JAXA Aims to Launch Epsilon S Rocket in Fiscal 2026

04 febbraio 2026 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, aims to launch the improved Epsilon S rocket in fiscal 2026, which starts in April, using an existing second-stage engine, officials said Wednesday. The agency submitted the plan to the day&apos;s meeting of a subcommittee of the science ministry, which approved it. The Epsilon S is an improved version of the Epsilon three-stage, solid-fuel rocket. JAXA initially planned to launch the Epsilon S in fiscal 2024. However, it was postponed due to explosions in July 2023 and November 2024 during ground combustion tests for the second-stage rocket engines with enhanced propellant. JAXA is investigating the cause of the accidents by conducting replica experiments using a model about one-fifth the size of the Epsilon S, resulting in a prolonged inability for the agency to launch planned small satellites using the launch vehicle. The agency therefore decided to use the second-stage engine of the Epsilon, which has already been successfully launched, for the Epsilon S for the time being, with the aim of resuming launches as soon as possible. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

