Syria, Kurdish Sdf forces announce agreement with Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish-led, announced in an official statement that they have reached a comprehensive agreement with the Syrian government for a ceasefire, which includes a gradual and sequential integration process of military forces and administrative structures between the two parties. A source from the Damascus government, quoted by state TV Al-Ikhbariya, confirmed the agreement, emphasizing that it provides for the withdrawal of military forces from contact points and the entry of security forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior into the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, in order to strengthen stability and initiate the integration of security forces in the region.

According to the same government source, the agreement also includes the formation of a military division composed of three brigades from the SDF forces, in addition to the creation of a specific brigade for the Kobani forces integrated into a division dependent on the Aleppo province. The stated objective of the agreement is "to unify Syrian territory, enforce the law, and achieve complete integration in the region through strengthening cooperation between the interested parties and unifying efforts for the country's reconstruction."

The SDF clarified that the agreement also includes the integration of the institutions of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration within the governmental state structures, with the guarantee of continued employment for civil servants currently employed in these bodies. This development represents an encouraging step towards the normalization of the situation in northeastern Syria, after periods of tension and clashes, and aims to promote the reunification of the country under a unified state framework.