circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Tokyo Nursery School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse

04 febbraio 2026 | 07.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a nursery school teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a boy during an overnight program, people familiar with the investigation said Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Masaaki Kimura, 40, who works at a nursery school in the Japanese capital&apos;s Shinjuku Ward, on suspicion of indecent assault without consent, the people said. Kimura allegedly entered a room where the boy was sleeping during an overnight event at a lodging facility in Tateshina, Nagano Prefecture, and touched his lower body, according to the people. Dozens of boys who attend the nursery school or an affiliated after-school center have reported sexual abuse, according to the people. Kimura appears to have repeatedly engaged in sexual abuse for about four years. He has been suspended from duties since October last year. The nursery school operates around the clock, accepting children, from as young as 43 days old, of medical workers, government employees and restaurant employees among others, according to its website. A woman whose child attends the nursery school described Kimura as a &quot;friendly teacher who greeted people cheerfully with a smile.&quot; The chair of the school&apos;s board said the organization would &quot;carefully determine the facts and respond strictly.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260204 00621] X220
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza