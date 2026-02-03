Top Court Rejects U.S. Airman's Appeal in Okinawa Assault Case

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has dismissed a U.S. airman's appeal against his five-year prison sentence for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an underage girl in Okinawa Prefecture. The decision, issued by the top court's Second Petty Bench on Friday, finalizes the sentence for Brennon Washington, a 26-year-old serviceman at Kadena Air Base in the southernmost prefecture. According to the district and high court rulings, Washington drove the victim to his home in December 2023 for indecent purposes and touched her lower body, knowing that the girl was under 16. While the defense pleaded not guilty, Naha District Court found the defendant guilty in December 2024, saying that the victim's claim of damage was fairly credible. In September 2025, the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court upheld the district court's ruling and dismissed Washington's appeal. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]