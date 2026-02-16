Ukraine, Kim Jong-un inaugurates homes for families of soldiers killed in war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inaugurated housing for the families of North Korean soldiers who were killed alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. Kim participated with his daughter Kim Ju-ae in the inauguration of a new residential district in Pyongyang, a further attempt to honor those fallen in war. North Korean state media showed photos of Kim walking along the new street, called Saeppyol Street, and visiting the homes of some families, promising to repay the "young martyrs" who "sacrificed everything for their homeland."

Kim stated that the new district in the Hawasong area of the North Korean capital symbolizes "the spirit and sacrifice" of the fallen soldiers, adding that the homes will allow grieving families to "be proud of their children and husbands and live happily." Kim said he insisted on completing the project "even a day earlier" in the hope that it could bring "a little comfort" to the families of the fallen soldiers.

In recent months, North Korea has intensified propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine and inaugurating a new commemorative complex in Pyongyang decorated with soldier sculptures. Analysts see this as an attempt to strengthen internal unity and curb potential popular discontent. In recent months, Kim has sent thousands of soldiers and large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and missiles, to fuel the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

Last week, Kim pledged to "unconditionally support" all of Putin's policies and decisions. Under a mutual defense pact with Russia, in 2024 North Korea sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. According to South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources, more than six thousand North Korean soldiers have been killed in Ukraine. South Korea's national intelligence service believes that North Korean forces are benefiting from the war, gaining modern combat experience and Russian technical support, which could improve the performance of their weapon systems.