Domenica 06 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:09
comunicato stampa

China Marches into the Era of Interventional Direct Annuloplasty

05 novembre 2022 | 22.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Launching of the 1st Human Implantation of "DragonRing" – Catheter-based Mitral Annuloplasty Device

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2022, a multidisciplinary, and international cardiac team led by Professor Mao Chen from Department of Cardiology, West China Hospital, Sichuan University, successfully performed the world's first human implantation of "DragonRing", which is the first interventional transfemoral direct annuloplasty ring system innovated in China that simulates the atrioventricular annuloplasty technology from contemporary cardiac surgery. Completely and independently developed by Hangzhou Valgen Medtech Co., Ltd., DragonRing is designed to effectively treat functional mitral valve regurgitation by cinching the dilated annulus, particularly focusing on the patient population with atrial fibrillation as the primary etiology of their mitral regurgitation. Professor David Scott Lim, Director of the Advanced Cardiac Valve Center, University of Virginia, USA, Professor Azeem Latib, Section Head of Interventional Cardiology, Montefiore Medical Center, USA, and Professor Felix Kreidel, Head of the Department of Cardiology, Schleswig-Holstein University, Germany, conducted technique exchanges together with Professor Mao Chen's team through remote video conferencing.

"For atrial functional valve regurgitation, the design of the DragonRing device aims to replicate the surgical standard of care by reducing annular dilation, but in a minimally invasive way, with the advantage of allowing subsequent treatment with other interventional technologies if needed in the future. This First-in-Human experience is encouraging and we look forward to more data from the subsequent study of DragonRing," commented by Professor Scott Lim after the procedure.

DragonRing is a novel technology developed for treating valvular regurgitation. Following the successful launches of "DragonFly" (transcatheter edge-to-edge repair system) and "MitralStitch" (transcatheter artificial chordae implantation system), Valgen Medtech continues its mission in making breakthroughs of interventional structural heart treatment techniques. Valgen is building its reputation with the comprehensive concept of "a Tool Box for structural heart diseases", with additional innovative "Dragon-" series catheter-based products in its pipeline, providing more options and possible technique combinations for future clinical practice, and pushing the boundaries of interventional treatment of structural heart disease into a new era.

CONTACT:  Jiamin Yu, jiamin.yu@valgenmed.com, +86-13817553929

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1939070/Valgen_Medtech.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-marches-into-the-era-of-interventional-direct-annuloplasty-301669564.html

