Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Chinese "Dragon City" Tongliang dances across time, globe

13 settembre 2024 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first half of this year, Tongliang has achieved a comprehensive tourism revenue of 7.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.1 percent, according to a press conference held by the Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office and Tongliang District on September 13.

In recent years, Tongliang has been continuously enhancing its reputation as a vibrant and livable dragon city by not only upgrading the immersive cultural heritage performance "Chasing Dreams: Tongliang Dragon", but also hosting regular events such as the Chinese dragon and lion dance competition, dragon lantern festival, and dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Additionally, efforts have been made to establish a dragon-themed cultural district and a dragon lantern production base, ensuring the inheritance of its millennium-old cultural heritage from various perspectives. Each journey to Tongliang in search of dragons promises new and delightful surprises.

Since the 1980s, the Tongliang dragon dance has achieved numerous accolades in major international and domestic events. The Tongliang dragon dance has made four appearances in the National Day celebrations in Beijing and has embarked on cultural exchanges in over 30 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. With its ever-expanding circle of dragon-arts friends, it has become a distinguished representative of Chinese dragon culture.

The ancient city of Anju in Tongliang, dating back 1,500 years, is hailed as a living ancient city. It not only boasts a dazzling architectural complex of nine palaces and eighteen temples but also presents a spectacular water cloud dragon performance. Amidst the splashing water droplets, the water cloud dragon is surrounded by mist, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

The entire region of Tongliang is a picturesque destination that can be enjoyed throughout all seasons. The district sincerely invites friends from all over the world to visit the "dragon city," where they can explore the ancient city, witness the mesmerizing dragon dances, and admire the magnificent dragon lanterns. Welcome to Tongliang to gain immersive experiences in this place's unique historical culture and folk customs.

Source: Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office China CHONGQING https//asianetnews.net/ Michelle Lauifata PR Contact CN Consumer Services Travel & Leisure Dragon City Tongliang dances globe NEWSWIRE billion yuan comprehensive tourism revenue globe
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza