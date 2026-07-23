Coro and PwC Italy Partner to Help Automate Cybersecurity and NIS2 Compliance for Businesses of all sizes

Strategic alliance combines PwC Italy’s advisory expertise with Coro’s AI-native cybersecurity platform to help organizations democratize cybersecurity and meet evolving regulatory requirements

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams, today announced a strategic partnership with PwC Italy. The partnership aims to help organizations located in Italy automate and democratize cybersecurity operations while meeting regulatory requirements, like NIS2, and bring accessible protection and regulatory compliance to organizations of all sizes.

The partnership arrives as NIS2, the EU's directive aimed at strengthening cybersecurity across 18 sectors deemed critical to the European economy, from energy and healthcare to digital infrastructure and public administration, reshapes the regulatory landscape for an estimated 160,000 organizations across the EU. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), “70% of organizations now cite regulatory compliance as the primary driver behind their cybersecurity investment, signaling a broader shift toward cybersecurity platforms that can deliver both operational simplicity and regulatory readiness.”1.

Through the partnership, PwC Italy's Cybersecurity and Resilience practice will work alongside Coro's unified, AI-native platform to give organisations located in Italy a clearer path to compliance, combining regulatory expertise with a platform built to consolidate the fragmented tools that often slow compliance efforts down. Rather than managing security and compliance as separate workstreams, organizations gain a single, automated foundation that satisfies NIS2 requirements while reducing the operational overhead of maintaining multiple disconnected systems.

"Organizations today don't need more security tools; they need security that's easier to operate," said Ingo Schaefer, Vice President of EMEA at Coro. "As cybersecurity and regulatory compliance become increasingly interconnected, businesses are looking for solutions that strengthen protection without adding operational complexity. Together with PwC Italy, we're helping organizations move beyond reactive security and toward a more unified, resilient approach that's built for the future of cybersecurity."

"Our clients are facing an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and they need practical, effective solutions to stay protected," said Mauro Felice, Partner at PwC Italy. "Partnering with Coro allows us to provide businesses with an advanced, automated security platform that not only strengthens their cyber resilience but significantly simplifies the NIS2 compliance process. Together, we are helping organisations reduce their operational burdens while ensuring top-tier protection."

Organizations seeking to assess their NIS2 readiness or learn more about the partnership can visit coro.net or connect with PwC Italy's cybersecurity advisory team.

About CoroCoro is a leading AI-native global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that brings together endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Powered by its One Agent architecture, Coro replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. Find out more at https://www.coro.net.

About PwC ItalyPwC’s purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems by providing innovative responses to complex challenges. PwC operates through 23 offices in Italy with more than 9,000 professionals committed to delivering high quality tax, legal, audit, and consulting services across organizational and strategic areas. PwC’s true strength lies in its ability to combine indepth knowledge of local markets with a globally integrated network. With over 364,000 people in 136 countries, it is one of the world’s largest networks of professional services firms.

1.European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, NIS Investments 2025, by Eleni Philippou, Ugne Komzaite-Kraujale, Jurgita Skritaite

Media ContactsShifali ErasmusCoro@cracklepr.com510-565-5655

Jonelle HesterJonelle.hester@coro.net408-813-7762

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