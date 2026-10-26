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140th Canton Fair: Circular Economy in Products and Practice

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26 ottobre 2026 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As sustainability moves from a corporate commitment to a business imperative, the principles of the circular economy are becoming increasingly visible across both products and industry practices. This shift can also be observed at the 140th Canton Fair.

Designing Longer Lifecycles for Home Products

Among the home and lifestyle products featured at the fair, circular design remains a key theme. Sleep solutions are integrating bio-based and low-carbon materials with durable structures that improve product longevity while reducing resource consumption. Beyond comfort and support, manufacturers focus on repairability, recyclable components and internationally recognized environmental certifications. These features extend product life cycles and minimize waste.

Beyond sleep solutions, furniture exhibitors are also exploring new approaches to material reuse. Seating products made with recycled plastics recovered from discarded appliances and marine waste demonstrate how post-consumer materials can be transformed into high-value consumer goods. Combined with ergonomic design, modular construction and enhanced durability, these products help reduce dependence on virgin resources while maintaining performance and safety standards.

Another approach comes from furniture crafted from reclaimed wood, highlighting another pathway toward circularity. By giving previously used timber a second life, manufacturers preserve material value, reduce waste and create products that carry a distinctive sense of history and craftsmanship.

A Trade Fair Shaped by Circular Principles

The Canton Fair's commitment to sustainability extends far beyond its exhibition halls. Over the past decade, it has served as a testing ground for greener exhibition practices, helping transform an industry once associated with large volumes of disposable construction materials and post-event waste.

Now the fair has achieved green booth adoption, replacing traditional one-time-use structures with modular, reusable systems. This shift significantly reduces construction waste while improving efficiency and safety. The experience gained through years of implementation later contributed to the development of national standards for green exhibition booths, exhibition operations and venue safety management, providing a framework that has since influenced other major exhibitions and venues across China.

Marking its 70th anniversary, the Canton Fair continues to champion a long-term approach to sustainable growth. Whether through circular product innovation or greener exhibition practices, these commitments remain central to the fair's vision for the years ahead.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

 

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Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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