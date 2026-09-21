2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies Report Ranks Appian #1 for the Deterministic Workflow Automation Use Case and Platform Consolidation Use Case

Appian also named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) report

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has ranked #1 for the Deterministic Workflow Automation Use Case and Platform Consolidation Use Case in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) report. In addition, Appian is once again a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) report based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The BOAT market is seeing immense traction driven by evolving automation needs as organisations shift from task automation to agentic automation and address the growing proliferation of AI agents across the enterprise.

According to Gartner, "By 2030, 70% of enterprises will pivot to a consolidated automation platform that orchestrates business processes, AI agents, bots, APIs and human actions, up from 10% today." Gartner evaluated 20 vendors across five common use cases for BOAT. Of the vendors recognised as a Leader, Appian was the only vendor among the highest three for all five use cases, and the highest scoring vendor for the Platform Operations and Governance Critical Capability.

We believe Appian enables organisations to orchestrate complex operations with AI, systems, and people. The Appian Platform unifies critical BOAT capabilities, including process orchestration, data, AI agents, robotic process automation (RPA), rules, intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI-assisted low-code application development.

Large enterprises and governments use Appian to automate their most important business processes.

"We're automating manual work, orchestrating processes, and reducing complex operational cycles from weeks down to minutes on the Appian Platform. Appian gen AI provides an opportunity for us to continue delivering against our strategic plans. The more innovation that we do, the better tools that we can give to our policy owners, the faster they can deliver to their patients." — Sheila Evans, Chief Product and Solutions Officer, MagMutual

Appian's key platform capabilities evaluated in the reports include:

As a recognised enterprise software vendor in process, data, and AI with more than 25 years of customer success, we believe the Appian Platform provides enterprise-grade resilience and scale.

"AI must operate with reliability when running high-stakes operational processes," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President of Product at Appian. "By embedding AI agents directly within structured, deterministic process models, we believe Appian gives AI the exact goals, precise context, and guardrails to execute complex work safely. This recognition as a Leader from Gartner validates our vision for serious enterprise AI, built on process."

To learn more about Appian's position as Leader in orchestration and automation, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report at appian.com/boat-report.

Gartner, Inc. 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026.

Gartner, Inc. 2026 Critical Capabilities for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026.

Gartner® and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future product capabilities, strategic plans, and industry growth, are forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Appian undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Appian

Appian provides AI automation for the most important business processes at the world's largest organisations.

On the Appian Platform, customers build AI-powered processes that accelerate work, reduce cost, and manage risk. Our platform is known for its unique power, reliability, and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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