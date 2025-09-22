circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

8849 HiKE: The World's First Rugged Phone with 200M Dual Flashlights

22 settembre 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 8849 launches a new series - HiKE, a groundbreaking rugged phone designed to redefine outdoor mobility and on-the-go productivity. Blending high-capacity power supply, robust lighting, immersive audio, and top-tier performance, it's tailored to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, and tech lovers alike, built to conquer any environment.

Strong Dual Flashlights: 200-Meter Range & 1200 Lumens

8849 HiKE delivers a strong dual flashlight system, boasting an impressive 1200 lumens brightness and a maximum range of 200 meters, cuts through darkness with ease - whether hiking through a forest at night, setting up camp after sunset, or navigating a power outage at home.

23800mAh Battery + 120W Fast Charging

Never fear a dead battery on journeys. The 23,800mAh super battery provides extended usage for days, and 120W charging gets it back to 100% in an astonishingly fast speed, minimizing downtime and maximizing adventure.

Dual Speakers: Immersive Audio Experience

Experience sounds like never before. The dual stereo speakers deliver rich, clear, and powerful audio. Whether listening to music, watching movies, or sharing videos with friends, the immersive sound quality ensures a premium auditory experience anywhere.

Ample Storage: 24GB RAM + 512GB ROM 

Up to 24GB RAM + 512GB ROM, expandable to 2TB, multitasking becomes effortless, and users have more than enough space for apps, maps, photos, and videos. The HiKE combines speed with storage security, keeping users' digital life at their fingertips.

Versatile 1200 Lumens Camping Light

Features a dedicated 1200-lumen camping light, turning your campsite into a well-lit haven. Perfect for setting up camp, cooking, reading, or group activities after sundown, it eliminates the need for a separate lantern.

Powerful Helio G200 Processor

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 processor, delivers smooth and responsive performance for everything from everyday tasks to graphics-intensive mobile gaming. Its reliable 4G connectivity ensures you stay connected even in remote locations.

From its massive battery to powerful lighting, immersive audio, and top-tier camera system, the 8849 HiKE is more than just a device - it's a reliable companion for every adventure.

8849 HiKE and Unihertz HiKE are available on AliExpress now.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", and offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments.

Contact

Email: support@8849tech.comPhone: +86 18676755187

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUWhgrWvObA

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/8849-hike-the-worlds-first-rugged-phone-with-200m-dual-flashlights-302561284.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Rifiuti, in arrivo il bonus Tari: come funziona
Manifestazione per Gaza a Milano, passeggeri bloccati alla Stazione Centrale - Video
Corteo per Gaza a Milano, bruciata bandiera Usa vicino al consolato americano - Video
News to go
Italia in piazza per Gaza, sciopero e manifestazioni oggi
Charlie Kirk, la moglie Erika: "Perdono il killer" - Video
News to go
Coldiretti: con dazi agevolati import riso da Asia quintuplicato
News to go
Imu, nel 2024 gettito da 16,9 miliardi di euro
Salvini infiamma Pontida sulla difesa dei valori occidentali, la videonews dai nostri inviati - Video
Lazio-Roma 0-1, cori e abbracci alla fine del derby: tifosi giallorossi esultano fuori dallo stadio - Video
Trump, l'insulto a Biden 'figlio di put...': "Niente compassione per lui" - Video
Lega, Bossi firma la 'Carta della Lombardia': "Stesso spirito continua a guidare nostra battaglia" - Video
"Salvate i miei 5 figli", l'appello del medico boliviano-palestinese bloccato a Gaza - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza