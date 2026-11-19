BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine, as a symbol of national and regional cultures, transcends languages and borders, while a family dinner has a special emotional resonance. "Home Banquets with Master Chefs", now airing on CCTV-4, uses the medium of food to explore the geography, customs and memories associated with various Chinese regions, while also highlighting how a shared meal can create lasting personal ties.

In the first episode, "Maritime Silk Road Banquet of Song and Yuan", an Egyptian, Hany, is invited to a dinner in Quanzhou, a city he has come to know very well through regular business trips. He sits down with a local family, and together they enjoy a sumptuous meal prepared by a master chef, whose menu choices, while highlighting the rich variety of seafood and other locally-available fresh produce in the Quanzhou area, also reflect this southeast coastal city's centuries-long history as a gateway to trade with the outside world.

Sharing a meal together, the host family and their Egyptian guest experience how, in a convivial, homely atmosphere, friendships can be forged and cemented, and an understanding of another culture fostered. As Hany discovers, the appeal of Chinese cuisine lies not so much in the ingredients, but in the tradition and passion that go into the preparation. What he also comes to appreciate is the genuine warmth of the welcome from Chinese people when they invite someone, even a stranger, into their home to share a meal.

"Home Banquets with Master Chefs" airs every Sunday evening, at 7:30 Beijing Time, on China Media Group's CCTV-4.

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