A Global Leader! Huawei Cloud Stack Ranks No. 1 in Strategy and Execution of CloudOps Worldwide

14 febbraio 2025 | 11.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia released the Omdia Universe: CloudOps, 2025 report recently. In the report, Huawei was ranked No. 1 globally in CloudOps in terms of strategy and execution, and No. 2 globally in terms of solution breadth. Huawei Cloud Stack recorded leading scores in two subcategories: solution breadth and market momentum.

In Omdia's view, Huawei Cloud Stack has the following key strengths in global CloudOps:

Huawei Cloud Stack provides full-stack multidimensional monitoring, covering a wide array of resource objects—for example, physical devices, cloud resource pools, cloud services, and applications. Omdia specifically mentions Huawei Cloud Stack's ManageOne, a cloud management platform (CMP). It helps enterprises centrally manage their private cloud resources as well as public cloud resources and provides efficient, fine-grained resource monitoring and management.

Huawei Cloud Stack monitors six aspects of data quality: integrity, effectiveness, timeliness, consistency, accuracy, and uniqueness. They leveraged AI to automatically generate quality rules, which has significantly improved the efficiency of data quality operation configuration. Omdia likes the fact that quality rules can be generated based on data standards. Omdia likes the fact that Huawei compares data from different IT systems line by line, enabled by Huawei Cloud Stack's cross-source engines, which also supports statistical result reconciliation and analysis. The accuracy and reliability of data management are enhanced.

Huawei Cloud Stack launched a security architecture based on a single center surrounded by seven layers of defense. It is an end-to-end solution covering everything from platform security to tenant security. According to Omdia, the security operations center, which Huawei calls SecMaster, provides real-time monitoring and automated processing. It can help handle 99% of security events automatically. Furthermore, Huawei's cloud native security system is combined with security products from ecosystem partners to ensure full-stack security.

A Superior Cloud Foundation for Global Customers

Many government organizations and large enterprises have been accelerating digital transformation on the hybrid cloud. By dramatically increasing R&D investment, Huawei Cloud is committed to providing a superior hybrid cloud that can continuously evolve based on the needs of government and enterprise customers. To date, Huawei Cloud Stack helps over 5,500 customers in more than 150 countries and regions get on board with cloud transformation. Huawei Cloud Stack provides a wide array of cloud solutions including smart city, digital government, and digital wallet solutions. They supported over 100 digital transformation projects for the government sector. Moreover, with five international O&M centers, Huawei Cloud Stack is able to provide professional O&M support around the clock to global customers.

With its advantages in strategy and execution, solution breadth, and market momentum, Huawei has been enhancing its position as a global leader in cloud computing. With continuous innovation, Huawei Cloud Stack provides a comprehensive cloud computing solution for global enterprises, enabling them to stay ahead in digital transformation and enhance market competitiveness. Huawei will continue to invest more in technology, ecosystems, and services in the global market, offering more secure and convenient cloud services while deepening collaborations with global partners. They look forward to helping customers worldwide move to, use, and manage cloud with ease.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620472/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-global-leader-huawei-cloud-stack-ranks-no-1-in-strategy-and-execution-of-cloudops-worldwide-302376997.html

