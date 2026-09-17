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A robust adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8%, driven by solid organic revenue growth of 7.4%

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17 settembre 2026 | 18.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 

○  Revenue growth is coming from both segments : companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with a strong contribution from our Supercharge platforms (excl. Thyronorm) which increased by around +12% at CERS○  Solid volume/mix effect of ~+5.4%, completed by price increase of ~+2%○  Operating margin increased by 0.5ppt compared to H1 2025 driven by a favorable mix effect on the gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses due to H1/H2 phasing effects.

2026 guidance confirmed at the upper end of the range: the strong performance achieved in the first half of the year positions us to target the upper end of our initial revenue growth range (5.5% to 7.5% at CERS) and an adjusted recurring operating income margin of around 17% at CERSPaul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer statement

"Virbac delivered a strong first half, marked by +7.4% organic growth and an 18.8% operating margin, demonstrating our teams' ability to turn our commitment to animal health into tangible value. This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms and the seamless integration of Thyronorm. Guided by our 'Growing Together' 2030 strategy, we are fully on track to achieve our full-year guidance."

To be noted: EBIT Adjusted (before amortizations) corresponds to "recurring operating income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions".

Media Contact: contact@virbac.com

 

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