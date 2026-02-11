ACROBiosystems Powers Innovation at bioSeedin's JPM Spotlight, Strategically Supporting Global Partnership Forging

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, ahead of J.P. Morgan 2026, the BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit convened in San Francisco. ACROBiosystems, a key strategic partner, joined hands with various enterprises to participate.

Centered on "Global Matching of Innovative Assets", the summit gathered multinational pharma, investors and biotech firms to explore licensing opportunities and globalization strategies. Over 500 delegates discussed vividly to boost extensive collaboration, with the event sponsored by Lilly, Roche and Fangda Partners.

Against the backdrop of "capital + collaboration" in global medical innovation, ACROBiosystems upheld its brand proposition "Connecting the world, your partner from discovery to the clinic" to link resources, facilitate partnerships and empower global innovation. Aligned with this vision, it delivers reliable quality and considerate service.

ACROBiosystems set up a networking lounge for in-depth talks with global pharma and biotech pioneers. Discussions focused on global expansion of locally-developed drugs, covering license-in/out, clinical development and market access for efficient resource alignment.

Industry Spotlight: Global Strategies and Local Innovations

Oncology Session:

Panelists noted China's unique strengths in clinical speed, platform iteration and portfolio strategy, predicting globally competitive ADC, TCE and novel cell/gene therapy innovations in the coming years.

Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Session:

Experts stressed de-risking clinical trials, affirming small biotech firms as core innovation drivers, while MNCs leverage their edge in the cardiovascular market.

Autoimmune Session:

Discussions focused on FIC target layout, with insights on smarter deal structures, regional stratification and global coordination to accelerate value delivery.

Senior leaders from global pharma, investment and biotech groups moderated and joined the sessions, including Pfizer, Roche, AbbVie, Daiichi-Sankyo, Takeda, bioSeedin, Bayer, Hengrui Pharma, RA Capital Management, Pacific Bridge NY, Hansoh Pharma, GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, PIVOTAL BIOVENTURE PARTNERS, and Fangda Partners.

Adagene, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Excalipoint Therapeutics, Convalife Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Huaota Biopharmaceutical, Leads Biolabs, Youcare Pharmaceutical, Sciwind Biosciences, HighTide Therapeutics, Sirius Therapeutics, Alphamab, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals, Genrix Biopharmaceutical, Mabwell Bioscience, VelaVigo Bio, and Degron Therapeutics presented pipelines of antibodies, bispecifics, TCE, ADC, molecular glues and the neuro-metabolic field.

About ACROBiosystems Group

ACROBiosystems Group (founded 2010, listed 2021) aims to be a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical industry through innovative products and models. With a presence across 16 global cities, it has long-term partnerships with top pharma enterprises and academic institutes, with subsidiaries including ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital and ACRODiagnostics.

Its product portfolio covers recombinant proteins, kits, antibodies and services, backed by a strict quality control system for R&D to commercial production applications.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and empowers partners, dedicated to accelerating drug development and advancing global health.

