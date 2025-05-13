ACTO ANNOUNCES NEXT-GEN LAICA™: THE MOST INTELLIGENT AND PERSONALIZED AI KNOWLEDGE ASSISTANT FOR PHARMA FIELD TEAMS

LAICA's Expanded Knowledge Universe and Emotional Intelligence Will Deliver Sophisticated, Context-Aware Conversations

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Commercial Summit– ACTO, a long-standing Veeva Technology Partner and early member of the Veeva AI Partner Program, today announced the forthcoming release of next-generation LAICA™ (Life Sciences AI Conversational Assistant) — the industry's first AI-powered knowledge assistant designed specifically for pharma field teams.

The next generation of LAICA will offer a deeper level of personalization and intelligence to help field professionals prepare more efficiently and engage HCPs with greater confidence and relevance.

"When we introduced LAICA three years ago, it was the beginning of a transformation in how field teams access and engage with critical knowledge," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "AI doesn't stand still — it evolves — constantly learning, adapting, and inferring to deliver more accurate, relevant, and personalized responses. The real magic happens when an AI assistant such as LAICA meets people where they are — understanding their needs, limitations, motivations, and intentions. For LAICA, the benefit of experience coupled with the incredible advances that have been made in AI tech, has resulted in a truly intelligent, role-aware assistant that will deliver personalized, contextual responses and suggestions field teams can rely on in real-time."

The next release of LAICA will include several connectors to pre-configured, approved content and data sources, enabling faster, more accurate responses to field inquiries. These will include:

This broader "Knowledge Universe" will significantly enhance LAICA's cognitive intelligence — its ability to process complex inputs and generate precise, compliant answers.

In parallel, LAICA's emotional intelligence will evolve. By integrating data on individual field professionals' training progress, competency, and confidence, LAICA can tailor its responses to match the user's experience level. It will also offer proactive suggestions, helping field professionals deepen their understanding of key topics and prepare more thoroughly for HCP conversations.

"Helping our field-based teams have impactful, personalized conversations with HCPs is the ultimate goal," said Lisa Dreher, Director of National Sales Training at Currax Pharmaceuticals. "LAICA will help make this possible by giving field professionals fast, role-specific access to the knowledge they need, along with relevant suggestions — improving pre-call planning and raising the quality of every HCP interaction."

Experience LAICA in action at the ACTO booth during the Veeva Commercial Summit in Boston, May 13-14, 2025.

