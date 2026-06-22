adidas and GLO Brands B.V., debuts ADIDAS PRO WORK, a new safety footwear range, combining performance, protection and style for the modern worksite

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas and GLO Brands unveil ADIDAS PRO WORK, a new safety footwear range, engineered to meet the evolving demands of workers across industries, including logistics, manufacturing, and transportation, by fusing adidas' iconic sport DNA with certified protection and ergonomic performance.

Designed for the modern workers

Today's workforce increasingly expects safety footwear that performs beyond protection alone, and they are looking for options that combine comfort, durability and modern aesthetics. ADIDAS PRO WORK meets this demand by bringing sports-inspired design and performance principles into professional environments.

"We've listened to the workers who already wear adidas outside of work, and we have delivered a comprehensive launch collection of certified safety footwear, for them to bring the same style and individuality to the job site too.", said Lauren Mooney, General Manager of GLO.

ADIDAS PRO WORK recognises worker diversity in industries where PPE is required: the collection features two women's models which are purposefully designed for women's foot shape, for a more supportive, precise fit.

Combining brand strength and technical expertise

ADIDAS PRO WORK safety footwear is designed for workers that operate both in controlled, predictable environments, as well as mixed surfaces with wet or dry conditions. The debut collection integrates purpose-driven technologies for reliable comfort, protection, and performance throughout the workday.

At the centre of the design philosophy is 360-degree brand recognition. Signature adidas three-stripe detailing has been incorporated so the footwear remains recognisable from every angle, whether climbing ladders, kneeling or squatting.

ADIDAS PRO WORK footwear is ESD–certified and metal–free, making the collection suitable for sensitive environments. Its lightweight construction, including a textile anti–penetration insole, fiberglass toecap, and cushioning EVA midsole, helps reduce fatigue over long shifts. Select models feature Pressure Equalizer to cushion the midfoot and relieve pressure during prolonged kneeling or crouching.

ADIDAS PRO WORK safety footwear collection will be available as of August through selected retailers and distributors across European markets and retails from €100 - €150.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs around 65,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 24.8 billion in 2025.

About GLO

GLO, a business unit of Bunzl plc, is dedicated to delivering high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions to global markets. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a robust distribution network, GLO ensures innovative and compliant products reach businesses efficiently and responsibly.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc, the FTSE listed B2B distribution specialist with £11.8 billion sales in 2024, provides essential products and solutions to businesses across multiple sectors. With a strong focus on safety, compliance, and supply chain excellence, Bunzl supports customers with reliable sourcing, logistics, and value-added services.

Legal Comments:

Warranty Licensee

We have conducted trademark clearance searches and cleared against third party rights at least in the US, all countries of the European Union, China, and Japan all model names, tag lines, slogans or other copy proposed to be used in the campaign materials.

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