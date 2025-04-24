Aily Labs Expands Board and Advisory Board with AI and Industry Heavyweights to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption Across the Fortune 500

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs GmbH, pioneer of the first-and-only AI-native Decision Intelligence App for global enterprises, today announced the appointment of Amy Chang to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board and Joseph Jimenez and Derica Rice to its Advisory Board. These appointments mark a bold inflection point as Aily Labs scales its platform globally — powered by an always-on, agentic AI suite, including a new autonomous AI agent designed to deliver forward-thinking, personalized recommendations to corporate leaders — to help enterprises move faster, operate more sharply, and stay ahead.

"Amy, Joe, and Derica are exceptional enterprise business leaders and transformational role models. Welcoming them to Aily Labs exemplifies our shared commitment to build a new category of AI-first decision intelligence for Fortune 500 leaders," said Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO of Aily Labs. "Together, we're not just augmenting decisions, we're reshaping how the world's most influential companies apply AI at scale for decision making."

Amy Chang Appointed to Aily Labs' Board of Directors and Advisory Board

Ms. Chang serves on the Boards of Disney and Procter & Gamble (P&G), bringing a proven track record in digital transformation, product innovation, and scaling high-growth technology companies. She was the founder and CEO of Accompany, Inc., acquired by Cisco, where she later led its multi-billion-dollar Collaboration business. Previously, she held board roles at Cisco, Splunk, Informatica, and Marqeta — representing nearly $1 trillion in combined market capitalization.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be advising Aily Labs as they stand at the forefront of the AI revolution, transforming all facets of business from finance resource allocation to supply chain optimization – all of it with single-day integration for customers," said Ms. Chang. "Aily Labs' vision to shift enterprises from passive data to active, agent-driven action is bold, and I am thrilled to be part of this journey shaping the future of work with agentic AI."

Joseph Jimenez Appointed to Aily Labs' Advisory Board

Mr. Jimenez brings decades of executive leadership and healthcare innovation, advising on strategic growth across industries. He currently serves as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aditum Bio, sits on the Boards of P&G and General Motors, and previously served as the CEO of Novartis.

"As CEO of Novartis, I made capital allocation decisions across dozens of business units. In pharma and biotech, speed and precision save lives. Aily Labs is applying that same urgency and accuracy to enterprise decision-making, using agentic AI to drive faster, smarter outcomes," said Mr. Jimenez. "This is the AI platform every leadership team needs."

Derica Rice Appointed to Aily Labs' Advisory Board

Mr. Rice, former EVP of CVS Health and President of CVS Caremark, brings extensive experience from senior roles in healthcare and finance. Previously at Eli Lilly, he served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer, helping shape long-term corporate strategy. He currently serves on the Boards of Disney, Target, Bristol Myers Squibb, and The Carlyle Group.

"Aily Labs is unlocking a new level of enterprise productivity, enabling people and AI agents to work seamlessly together, eliminate inefficiencies, and act with precision," said Mr. Rice. "I'm excited to support the scaling of AI decision intelligence across industries, where it has the potential to transform how leaders operate, prioritize, and deliver impact at speed."

Aily LabsAily Labs transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy-to-integrate, simple-to-use app. Its AI-powered platform and AI agent suite combine the latest advancements in large language models and business data with AI decision intelligence to supercharge enterprises with real-time insights and actionable data. This intuitive platform enables Fortune 500 organizations to achieve unmatched efficiency, drive innovation, and fuel unstoppable growth.

Founded in 2020, Aily Labs is an AI Software company and on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily Labs accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists. For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

