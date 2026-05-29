Alpac Capital and United Group announce agreement for the sale of Adria News Network

LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International investment group Alpac Capital and Summer Parent S.à r.l., the ultimate shareholder of United Group ("the Group"), today confirm that an agreement has been reached for the sale of Adria News S.à r.l.

Alpac Capital has a long and well-established record of operating news assets at international scale, with its majority-ownership of one of the world's largest networks, Euronews, reaching over 1.5 billion people in more than 160 countries, and broadcasting in 19 languages. This acquisition provides Adria News Network ("ANN") with a strong platform and an owner aligned with its editorial principles, securing the long-term independence of these important news assets. Alpac Capital is committed, as its ownership of Euronews reflects, to promoting neutral, fact-based journalism that upholds the highest editorial standards.

United Group is the leading telecommunications and media provider in Southeastern Europe, majority-owned by global investment firm BC Partners.

In February 2026, United Group brought together its news assets across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia under one independent brand, ANN, with its own fully independent board and oversight from an Editorial Council of senior international media professionals. ANN's established and award-winning brands, including N1, Nova S, Vijesti and Danas, deliver multi-platform news to a combined audience of over 16 million people and employ more than 1,000 journalists and staff. The governance framework introduced at the same time was identified as the most effective way to protect editorial independence while providing stability, transparency and resilience for the business, in line with the commitments made by BC Partners and the management of United Group in 2025. Adria News Network is licensed and regulated inside the European Union, with licenses reflecting guarantees on editorial independence.

Following the creation of ANN, United Group received several unsolicited expressions of interest from parties seeking to acquire these news assets.

Alpac Capital was selected on the basis that it provided the highest value while meeting the governance and independence principles established from the outset. The Share Purchase Agreement includes contractual safeguards preserving ANN's editorial and functional independence, a clear separation between editorial and commercial interests, and the maintenance of an independent external advisory body.

United Group remains focused on executing its strategy across core EU markets, advancing its growth agenda within its telecommunications and media businesses and driving long-term value for all of its stakeholders. Recent strong Q1 results demonstrate the ongoing growth and value creation of the Group.

A spokesperson for United Group, said:

"This transaction delivers on a clear objective the Group set out in 2025 to secure the long-term independence of our news assets. On completion, United Group will focus fully on driving value creation for all stakeholders across its telecommunications, media and technology businesses in European markets."

A spokesperson for Alpac Capital said:

"ANN represents an important addition to our portfolio of media assets where we will continue to invest to ensure growth and development. At ALPAC, we believe in fact based, neutral and independent journalism with sound and sustainable operations and financial results. These are not empty words, they are demonstrated daily by the work of our journalists and recognized by all independent and credible organisations in the market. We are also proud of our open, European position and conscious of the importance of EU enlargement for the Western Balkans. This commitment will be also reflected in ANN's editorial values and long-term direction. Alpac is committed and very much aware of the high stakes involved in this transaction and truly believes that it will be a very positive contributor to the countries it is now further investing in."

These transactions are subject to standardised regulatory approvals and are expected to be completed during the second half of 2026.

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