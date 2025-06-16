circle x black
American Power Systems adds new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.3L diesel dual alternator bracket kit

16 giugno 2025 | 14.01
DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Power Systems, Inc. has unveiled a dual alternator bracket kit designed to add more power to the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.3L diesel engine. APS now offers dual alternator brackets for 2022 and newer 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas versions alongside high output alternators and high-idle kits, giving APS customers a full suite of power solutions for their Land Cruiser 300.

The kit lets users add more power to the vehicle with APS' 12-, 24-, or 48-volt high output alternators, resulting in 12-12, 12-24, or 12-48 secondary system configurations with minimal changes to the OE under-the-hood configuration.

APS also offers multiple high output alternators designed specifically for the Land Cruiser 300, including their latest 290-amp and 390-amp Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) alternators, their 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators as well as high-idle kits for both the 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas engines.

"Providing a full suite of power products for the Land Cruiser 300 ensures our customers can rely on robust and versatile solutions tailored to their needs, whether they're navigating remote terrains or supporting additional weight in dangerous environments," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "At American Power Systems, we provide our clients with innovation and dependability every step of the way to help them get the job done no matter where the mission takes them."

More power to stay safe & connected in the fieldAPS has a long-standing history of developing durable, high-output OE replacement alternators for various Toyota platforms, including previous Land Cruiser series, Hilux, Fortuner, Tacoma, Tundra, Hi Ace, and Regius, among others. To ensure APS products meet its threshold for superior quality and performance, all new products undergo a rigorous engineering process and testing to industry standards for durability

Visit the pages below for product information.

APS LC300 3.3L diesel:

APS LC300 3.5L gas (petrol):

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818643/American_Power_Systems_Inc_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-power-systems-adds-new-toyota-land-cruiser-300-3-3l-diesel-dual-alternator-bracket-kit-302481238.html

