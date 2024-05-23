Cerca nel sito
 
ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND Leads the Way in China's Cosmetic Paradigm Shift with Vegan NatuCollagen Series Debut during the China Beauty Expo in Shanghai, 2024

23 maggio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND, the renowned German organic skincare brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative NatuCollagen series with vegan collagen in China.

For a long time, mandatory animal testing for cosmetics acted as a roadblock for ethical beauty brands, preventing them from entering this market. However, recent regulatory changes have paved the way for these brands to cater to the growing consumers' desire for ethical consumerism.

ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND is now seizing the opportunity to unveil a groundbreaking skincare line tailored to the demands of the modern, conscious consumer.

NatuCollagen is a pioneering skincare series that leverages plant-based collagen to provide a natural solution for maintaining youthful and radiant skin. Vegan collagen, the key ingredient and a growing trend in skincare, ethical and environmentally friendly. ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND is leading the charge.

"We are excited to introduce our NatuCollagen series to the vibrant and conscious Chinese market," said Nicolas Lindner, ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND's Co-CEO. "This innovative line reflects our core values of sustainability, ethics, and natural beauty. Since the moment of our foundation, we believe that beauty should not come at the cost of our planet's health, and we are proud to offer a vegan collagen alternative that aligns with our brand's mission."

The NatuCollagen series will be exclusively available for purchase on their Tmall cross-border flagship store from June 2024 onwards. Consumers will have the opportunity to experience the future of skincare with exclusive promotions and offers.

About ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND:

Based in the Black Forest in Germany, the family-owned company Börlind was founded in 1959. The company is now run by siblings Nicolas and Alicia Lindner, the third generation. Börlind has always firmly anchored sustainability in its corporate philosophy and is committed to sustainable sourcing. The brand combines the best of nature with cutting-edge science to create highly effective, eco-conscious products that empower individuals to nurture their skin naturally. ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND is also one of the world's leading manufacturers of natural cosmetics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413400/image_5031280_27327007.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annemarie-borlind-leads-the-way-in-chinas-cosmetic-paradigm-shift-with-vegan-natucollagen-series-debut-during-the-china-beauty-expo-in-shanghai-2024-302147241.html

