circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:55
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Anti-Child Marriage Activist Bhuwan Ribhu Receives Medal of Honour at World Law Congress

06 maggio 2025 | 03.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Just Rights for Children (JRC), a leading activist against child marriage and child trafficking, and lawyer, was conferred the Medal of Honour by the World Jurist Association (WJA) at the World Law Congress (WLC) 2025. Held in the Dominican Republic from May 4–6, the prestigious event brought together over 1500 jurists and 300 speakers from more than 70 countries.

Founded in 1963, the World Jurist Association has honored figures such as Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kerry Kennedy and René Cassin.

Recognized for his ground-breaking use of the rule of law to combat modern-day slavery, human trafficking, forced labor, child sexual abuse, and child marriage, Ribhu has dedicated over two decades to advancing child rights through legal intervention and grassroots mobilization. His efforts have led to legal reforms that protect millions of children now and in the future.

In his acceptance speech, he stated, "Children should never have to fight for justice alone. The law must be their shield, and justice must be their right."

Javier Cremades, President of the WJA, stated, "Bhuwan firmly believes that justice is the strongest pillar of democracy and has dedicated his life to the service of justice for children and women who are victims of sexual crimes in his country and globally. His efforts have saved hundreds of thousands of children and women and set legal frameworks that will protect generations to come. This award is a recognition of his tireless work building a safe, more just world for children through the power of the law."

JRC is the world's largest civil society network of over 250 partner organisations working across criminal and social justice systems. Operating in India, Nepal, Kenya and the US, JRC is aiming for an ecosystem-level response through legal interventions and community engagement.

Since April 2023, the JRC network has delivered results that showcase the potential of India-led innovation and resolve:

"These numbers are not just statistics—they are lives saved, futures restored, and a resolve to stand up for our children," Ribhu stated.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680065/JRC.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-child-marriage-activist-bhuwan-ribhu-receives-medal-of-honour-at-world-law-congress-302446567.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza
News to go
Patente Nautica D1, mare si apre ai giovani dai 16 anni
News to go
Maturità 2025, prima prova: cresce attesa per possibili tracce
News to go
Nel 2024 la spesa farmaceutica in Italia ha superato i 23 miliardi
News to go
Conclave al via dal 7 maggio
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza