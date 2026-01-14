Aokah Launches UK Operations to Help Enterprises Ideate, Set Up, and Scale Global Capability Centers with Execution Intelligence

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aokah, the Global Capability Execution Intelligence platform built to orchestrate next-generation Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and global delivery ecosystems, today announced the launch of its UK operations. The expansion strengthens Aokah's ability to support UK and EMEA enterprises as they design new GCC strategies, stand up centers faster, and scale performance with governance, resilience, and measurable outcomes.

Global operations leaders are under pressure to move from intent to impact. They need to ideate and validate where to build, set up the right operating model and ecosystem, and scale delivery without losing control across talent, location risk, partners, and execution accountability. Aokah addresses this challenge by turning GCC creation and operations into an execution system that stays adaptive as conditions change.

"GCCs are becoming critical for innovation, resilience, and cost performance. Leaders now need execution intelligence, not static plans," said Atul Vashistha, Chairman and CEO of Aokah. "Aokah helps enterprises ideate, set up, and scale GCCs by continuously connecting strategy to execution across talent, geography, partners, and delivery. Our platform keeps orchestration adaptive, measurable, and governed."

From Ideation to Scale, Powered by Execution Intelligence

Aokah is purpose built for the full GCC lifecycle, with capabilities organized around three product experiences:

Execution Intelligence and Adaptive Orchestration

Aokah's differentiation comes from two platform strengths, plus experts:

"Enterprises don't struggle with ambition. They struggle with execution. Aokah connects GCC/GBS strategy to execution through AI orchestration, helping leaders move from intent to measurable outcomes with clarity and control," said Steve Rudderham, Chair of Aokah Strategic Advisory Board, and former Head of GBS for Kellogg's, Carrier, and AkzoNobel.

Meeting Accelerating UK Demand for Governed Global Operations

The UK is a leading global services hub, with enterprises expanding GCC footprints across India, Eastern Europe, and hybrid models. As operating conditions evolve, execution gaps are emerging as the primary source of cost, risk, and delay. Aokah's UK operations will support enterprises seeking faster setup, clearer governance, and stronger delivery accountability for their first or next global capability center.

At the core of the platform are five integrated Wisdom Engines:

About Aokah

Aokah is the Execution Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to ideate, set up, and scale Global Capability Centers and global operations with speed, resilience, and precision. Built around five integrated Wisdom Engines, Aokah provides leaders with adaptive orchestration, stronger governance, and measurable execution outcomes across the GCC lifecycle.

