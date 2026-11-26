LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aosom brings festive home styling to the streets of London with its five-day mobile roadshow, running from 24 to 28 November, blending curated furniture displays with the capital's iconic landmarks for its Black Friday & Christmas campaign.

At the centre of the activation is a fully styled transparent showcase trailer. Travelling across London, the pop-up exhibit passes Westminster Bridge, Big Ben and Wembley Stadium, alongside busy shopping zones. It brings immersive home setups out from digital catalogues, letting passers-by view Aosom furniture within complete, ready‑to‑use room scenes.

Creator-led photo and video content runs alongside the on‑road tour on Aosom's Instagram platform, amplifying the campaign far beyond the physical route. Shoppers and online followers can track the showcase journey across the city, discovering styling ideas and product highlights. The mobile experience bridges Aosom's e‑commerce offering with tangible, real‑world brand exposure at the peak Black Friday shopping period, helping customers visualise how furniture fits into their own homes.

The London showcase runs until 28 November. Browse the full collection via http://aosom.co.uk.

Join our #AosomFestiveTrail on Instagram: check in at the Aosom showcase van for a chance to win home prizes such as a sofa.

Upcoming stops:

26 Nov: Bank, Liverpool Street & Shoreditch27 Nov: White City & Wembley28 Nov: Harrods & West End

Follow @aosom_uk_official on Instagram for further details.

About Aosom

Aosom is a global destination for large furniture, home, outdoor, garden, pet and lifestyle goods. Established in 2013, it operates across Europe and North America with local subsidiaries in nine markets including the UK, France, Germany, Canada and the US. Its brand portfolio includes Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, covering indoor furnishings, outdoor gear and pet accessories for everyday living.

Shop Large Furniture at Aosom!

Media Contact

Aosom Global CommunicationsEmail: pr@aosom.comWebsite: www.aosom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aosom-takes-home-inspiration-on-the-road-with-london-christmas-showcase-302951030.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.