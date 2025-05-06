circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Ascential Technologies Introduces Expanded Customer Service Program: Ascential Care

06 maggio 2025 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Technologies announced today the launch of Ascential Care, a broader, globally responsive and agile customer service platform designed to further enhance customer experience and ensure exceptional lifetime value for its customers' equipment and automation technologies. This streamlined, versatile and international customer service platform positions the company to adapt more swiftly while leveraging its deep expertise to meet ever-evolving customer needs.

Now more than ever, customers can stay connected with the Ascential Technologies service team around the clock, enabling enhanced and seamless service experiences that drive more product lifecycle value, regardless of their location or time zone. With an emphasis on responsiveness, Ascential Care pledges rapid response times to address customer needs.

"With our newly restructured customer service program, customers can expect elevated, exceptional support at every stage of their journey from installation and launch to ongoing service and maintenance to refurbishment and spare part services," said Scott Watts, Divisional CEO for Ascential Technologies. "Ascential Care's innovative service model is set to revolutionize the way our customers interact with technology, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience across all touchpoints while ensuring optimal asset performance."

As part of the bolstered service offering, Ascential Technologies has introduced Ascentialytics, a connected asset performance management solution. Ascentialytics allows customers new opportunities to collect, mine and measure data with an aim to enhance reliability and availability of assets while reducing risks and costs. This is achievable through either on-premises or remote monitoring and diagnostics, such as integrated machine condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and more. Ascentialytics captures equipment data and provides real-time information through dashboard visualizations, complete with analytics, alerts and notifications.

"We anticipate Ascentialytics being game-changing for our customers, giving essential insight that can have a positive impact on downtime, machine health, unscheduled repairs and more," said Watts.

For more information on how Ascential Technologies' expanded service program can enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiencies, please visit ascentialtech.com.

About Ascential TechnologiesAscential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and test & measurement systems end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators. Learn more at ascentialtech.com

Editorial ContactsAgency:Brittney PopaMBE Group on behalf of Ascential Technologies231-675-1692bpopa@mbe.group

Mike BleauIndustry Scope on behalf of Ascential Technologies(810) 397-1429mbleau@industry-scope.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481250/Ascential_Technologies__Test_and_Measurement_Systems__logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascential-technologies-introduces-expanded-customer-service-program-ascential-care-302444755.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Auto_E_Motori AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza
News to go
Patente Nautica D1, mare si apre ai giovani dai 16 anni
News to go
Maturità 2025, prima prova: cresce attesa per possibili tracce
News to go
Nel 2024 la spesa farmaceutica in Italia ha superato i 23 miliardi
News to go
Conclave al via dal 7 maggio
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza